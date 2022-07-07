IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

24 essentials you’ll use all summer long — starting at $8

Fancy up your franks with Mexican and Italian hot dog toppings

Set up a hot dog board with toppings so guests can mix and match their own tasty combos.
/ Source: TODAY
By Ashton Keefe

Chef and culinary stylist Ashton Keefe is making cookouts more fun with a hotdog board! She shows us how to make Mexican-inspired hot dogs with grilled corn salad and Italian-style franks with a zesty salad. To make a hot dog board, Keefe recommends setting out your favorite toppings and letting guests pick and choose their own toppings. It's guaranteed to make your next backyard barbecue one to remember.

Mexican Hot Dog
Get The Recipe

Mexican Hot Dog

Ashton Keefe

I love this recipe because it combines all my favorite things about summer recipes: guacamole, hot dogs and Mexican street corn. This is a quick guac, so don't stress about making it perfect, and the corn relish doubles as a stand-alone salad. You'll eat it by the spoonful.

Grilled Mexican Street Corn Salad
Get The Recipe

Grilled Mexican Street Corn Salad

Ashton Keefe

Fiesta time! Bring a little bit of pop to your desk lunch with this corn salad and your coworker's mouths will be watering. Don't have a grill or grill pan? Place corn under the broiler — just make sure to watch it.

Italian Hot Dog
Get The Recipe

Italian Hot Dog

Ashton Keefe

This is a more refined version of the bacon-wrapped hot dog — but just slightly! This recipe uses prosciutto and staples from your favorite Italian market, like roasted red peppers and mozzarella.

The Italian Salad
Get The Recipe

The Italian Salad

Ashton Keefe

When most people think of Italian American cooking, they think of oregano. This salad is all about the dressing, which is full of — you guessed it! — dried oregano. To give it a little kick, add red pepper flakes. For me, this tastes like home.

If you like those fun frankfurter recipes, you should also try these:

Sunny Anderson's BLT Hot Dogs
Olena Danileiko / Alamy Stock Photo
Get The Recipe

Sunny Anderson's BLT Hot Dogs

Sunny Anderson
Seattle-Style Hot Dogs
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Seattle-Style Hot Dogs

Carrie Mashaney
Ashton Keefe