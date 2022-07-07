Fancy up your franks with Mexican and Italian hot dog toppings

Chef and culinary stylist Ashton Keefe is making cookouts more fun with a hotdog board! She shows us how to make Mexican-inspired hot dogs with grilled corn salad and Italian-style franks with a zesty salad. To make a hot dog board, Keefe recommends setting out your favorite toppings and letting guests pick and choose their own toppings. It's guaranteed to make your next backyard barbecue one to remember.

I love this recipe because it combines all my favorite things about summer recipes: guacamole, hot dogs and Mexican street corn. This is a quick guac, so don't stress about making it perfect, and the corn relish doubles as a stand-alone salad. You'll eat it by the spoonful.

Fiesta time! Bring a little bit of pop to your desk lunch with this corn salad and your coworker's mouths will be watering. Don't have a grill or grill pan? Place corn under the broiler — just make sure to watch it.

This is a more refined version of the bacon-wrapped hot dog — but just slightly! This recipe uses prosciutto and staples from your favorite Italian market, like roasted red peppers and mozzarella.

When most people think of Italian American cooking, they think of oregano. This salad is all about the dressing, which is full of — you guessed it! — dried oregano. To give it a little kick, add red pepper flakes. For me, this tastes like home.

