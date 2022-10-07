Fancy football food: French dip sandwiches and crispy potatoes with parsley aioli

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Homemade sauces turn these basic recipes into stellar standouts.

French dip sandwich with crispy potatoes: Get the recipe!

/ Source: TODAY
By Carolina Santos-Neves

Chef, writer and culinary consultant Carolina Santos-Neves is joining TODAY to share her take on tailgating fare for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. She shows us how to make crispy potatoes and artichokes with creamy homemade parsley aioli and steak sandwiches with au poivre sauce for dipping.

French Dip Sandwich with Au Poivre Sauce
Kathy Tran
Get The Recipe

Carolina Santos-Neves

People love this sandwich! The owner of American Bar can't get enough of it. The au poivre sauce is next-level and very addictive.

Crispy Potatoes and Artichokes with Parsley Aioli
Jeremy Scheck
Get The Recipe

Carolina Santos-Neves

This is a dish we added to the American Bar menu a few months ago and it's been a huge favorite. The parsley aioli is incredible, addictive and so easy to make.

Carolina Santos-Neves