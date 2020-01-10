'Family Feud' contestant's hilariously wrong answer about Popeyes goes viral

When it comes to game shows, "Family Feud" is an undeniable classic. The series, which has been around for decades, even has its own version in Canada (who knew?) and while it's not hosted by Steve Harvey, a now-viral clip making the internet rounds proves the Canadian adaptation is also filled with priceless wrong answers.

On the episode of "Family Feud Canada" that aired Thursday, host Gerry Dee was gearing up to ask the final question during a sudden death round.

“Real simple. There’s one question. Only one answer. Whoever gets it, you're playing for $10,000. That’s it. Whoever gets this wins the game."

“Name Popeye’s favorite food," he said.

Dee barely finishes asking his question before contestant Eve Dubois eagerly hit her buzzer.

"Chhhhiiiiiccckkkkeeennnnnnn," she confidently half-shouts, half-sings into the mic while doing a little shimmy dance.

The camera pans to her distraught family members who can be heard groaning. "Oh my God!" someone exclaims.

Like millions of people who love fried chicken, it seems that Dubois was temporarily possessed by thoughts of Popeyes' wildly popular chicken sandwich. Even though it wasn't released in Canada, we find it hard to believe that our neighbors to the north were immune from the chaotic buzz surrounding the chicken chain's latest offering.

Regardless, Dee was clearly referencing Popeye the cartoon sailor.

Dubois' opponent quickly chimes in. "Spinach, Gerry," he states simply. His family erupts with happiness and he jumps up and down with glee.

Meanwhile, Dubois, not quite ready to accept the fact that she had perhaps blown one of the world's easiest questions stays at the podium and tries to explain herself.

“I thought you meant Popeyes chicken!” she says.

Dee imitates her shimmy dance. Dubois dances again. Her family does not.

Since the clip of the incident popped up online, reactions on social media have been nothing short of priceless.

After receiving a wave of publicity for its chicken sandwich last fall, Popeyes will be back in the spotlight for some time, it seems — all thanks in large part to the cartoon sailor and a hilarious mixup.

However, to be totally fair to Dubois, we, too, think about fried chicken a lot more than spinach.