Family of 'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro recalls 'gruesome' bowling accident in video clip

“Cake Boss” fans are getting an inside look at the grisly accident that mangled Buddy Valastro’s hand back in September and led to multiple surgeries.

In a trailer for its upcoming special about the mishap, TLC has shared a sneak peek that features home security footage from the day of the accident.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Using home security footage, @CakeBossBuddy's family walks us through the terrifying moments of his debilitating hand accident. See his full #RoadToRecovery special Wednesday at 9/8c on TLC. pic.twitter.com/rrAlcHZGwY — TLC Network (@TLC) December 21, 2020

“Using home security footage, @CakeBossBuddy's family walks us through the terrifying moments of his debilitating hand accident,” the network tweeted.

In the clip, Valastro’s brother-in-law Joey Faugno pulls up to the house in a car amidst cries from the family to help.

“I got out of the car and I heard my sister-in-law Lisa screaming. ‘Help my husband! Help my husband! Oh, my God, help my husband! Call 911!’ That’s all I heard,” Faugno said.

Faugno, who’s a licensed EMT and firefighter, raced into the house and ran downstairs where Valastro, the reality star who owns Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey, was pinned by a bowling machine.

“It looked like his hand was pinned in the back of the bowling machine and I saw it was through his hand,” Faugno said.

Valastro’s son, Buddy Jr., 16, stood by the bowling machine, explaining his dad was trying to fix it when his hand got lodged in the apparatus and a piece went through his hand.

“It was bleeding everywhere. Blood on the pins, still blood everywhere. We cleaned as much as we could,” he said as the camera zoomed in on some of the pins.

“Buddy was spending some quality time on Sunday bowling with his family,” a spokesperson for Carlo's Bakery told TODAY Food after the accident in September.

"There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but (it) turned into a terrible accident. After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit.”

Faugno then explained how they used a saw to remove a small piece of the mechanism, which “did the trick.”

“Buddy’s hand came out and the whole thing was right through his hand,” Faugno said.

They wrapped his hand in a towel and he was rushed to the hospital.

“It was pretty gruesome,” Faugno said.

“I was petrified,” Valastro's daughter Sofia said. “I was so scared. I couldn’t even see anything. I didn’t know what was going to happen about his hand or what’s going to happen. I didn’t know if he was going to lose a finger. I didn’t know if he was going to lose three.”

"Is this a dream?" Valastro’s wife, Lisa, said in a clip from the special shared by E! News that shows him coming home from the hospital surrounded by family.

"A nightmare, yeah. Never mind a dream," she added.

"I feel so mad at myself," Valastro recalled. "Buddy, my hand is everything to me," he said to his son.

The special "Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery" airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.