/ Source: TODAY By Erin French

For this installment of "Fully Booked," chef Erin French is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite fall recipes from her cookbook "The Lost Kitchen: Recipes and a Good Life Found in Freedom, Maine." She shows us how to make rosemary-brined pork chops with potatoes, roasted buttercup squash and homemade apple cider doughnuts.

"Juicy pork chops get a big boost of flavor from fresh rosemary, sweet apples and hearty potatoes in this delicious autumnal dish," says French.

"The natural sugars in buttercup squash caramelize in the oven when roasted, making it even sweeter and more delicious."

"Nothing says fall quite like the sweetly spiced taste of freshly made, warm apple cider doughnuts."

