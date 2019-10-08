Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you have to give up grilling — just move the cookout indoors! Grilling enthusiast Matthew Eads is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite grilling recipes that can be make in the kitchen from his new cookbook "Grill Seeker: Basic Training for Everyday Grilling." He shows us how to make juicy steaks with herbed butter, grilled sweet potatoes and a baked apple crumble.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

I'm a carnivore at heart and I love everything steak. What I love most about New York strip steak is that it's more fatty that a filet mignon — but not as fatty as a rib-eye — and very tender. The butter on this steak really adds to the depth of flavor.

Sweet potatoes are one of my favorite vegetables, but they don't seem to find their way to the grill often. It's time for that to change. This recipe kicks up traditional sweet potato flavor with a zesty citrus glaze. Quick-cooking and bursting with flavor, these are a great alternative to traditional fries that even picky eaters will fall for. It's also a healthy side dish that you can serve with confidence.

I love this recipe because it reminds me of fall in the Midwest where I grew up. The sweet apples and warm spices are delicious, comforting and perfect for enjoying during autumn.

If you like those grilling recipes, you should also try these: