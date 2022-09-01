IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

44 fall desserts for the sweetest season

Apples and spice and everything nice.

How to make the ‘buttamilk’ caramel pie at home

By Erica Chayes Wida

Apple picking, leaf peeping and scarf wearing are a few of the perks of fall. But out of all the things to love about autumn, we think fall desserts take the cake. There's just something particularly pleasing about a kitchen filled with the smells of the season swirling together in the oven.

For every person that relishes the candle section at a home goods store — whiling away the hours wafting pumpkin, vanilla and spice — fall desserts provide that sensorial satisfaction, only so much more. Because, ya know, you can actually eat the desserts (as tempting as it might be to eat the candles).

Fall desserts take us through multiple seasons — not just autumn. They hit the spot when summer ends and can satisfy well through the winter months when warmth, coziness and comfort foods are priorities in home cooking. First, we have the traditional fall desserts: the apple crisps, pumpkin pies and pecan pies. Then there are the variations using all the beautiful ingredients fall has to offer — of which there are many. We're talking earthy walnuts, sweet potatoes, warm cinnamon, carrots, juicy pomegranates, pears and plump cranberries. Just thinking about the season's harvest makes us hungry!

So, without further ado, let's preheat the oven and get baking! Here are TODAY Food's fall favorites that are sure to sweeten everyone's day.

'Buttamilk' Caramel Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

'Buttamilk' Caramel Pie

Jennifer Lyle

"(This pie) was my grandmother's favorite, then my grandfather's, then mine," says Jennifer Lyle. It's not super complicated to make and uses simple ingredients you usually have around the house to make something truly wonderful.

Big Apple Dumplings
Dylan Dreyer / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Big Apple Dumplings

Better Homes & Gardens

"I love making anything with apples and this recipe is more fun than a standard apple pie. They’re almost like individual apple pies with a little surprise in the middle!" says Dylan Dreyer about this classic recipe from Better Homes & Gardens.

Homemade Pumpkin Pie
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Homemade Pumpkin Pie

Curtis Stone

Sometimes we just need a classic when it comes to fall-flavored classics. And it doesn't get more traditional and delicious than homemade pumpkin pie.

Spiralized Apple Pie
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Spiralized Apple Pie

Casey Barber

Apples may be available year-round but fall is when you're likely to find the crunchiest, most flavorful beauties at your local farmers market. For this pie, the apples are sliced with a spiralizer, which creates a cool-looking ribbony filling in minutes.

Maple Cream Pie
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Maple Cream Pie

Casey Barber

This pie has the same creamy texture and simple stir-and-bake assembly as pumpkin pie but is a little more versatile. With its gingersnap cookie crust and billowy clouds of sweetened whipped cream, it tastes like the beginning of fall.

Spiced Apple-Cranberry Lattice Pie
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spiced Apple-Cranberry Lattice Pie

Curtis Stone

Juicy fresh cranberries add a delightful tang to a classic apple pie in this delicious dessert. Making a lattice on top of the pie isn't as tricky as it may seem, and this recipe has an easy to trick to fool everyone into think you hand-wove the dough!

Martha Stewart's Apple-Bourbon Potpies
Will Anderson
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Apple-Bourbon Potpies

Martha Stewart

Individual apple pies topped with golden, flaky crust are the perfect finale for a cozy fall dinner. Store-bought puff pastry (all butter, please!) makes them easy; a boozy apple filling (we used bourbon, but another whiskey or even rum works, too) makes them totally decadent. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Spiced Pumpkin Bread
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spiced Pumpkin Bread

Anthony Contrino

This recipe, which is Anthony Contrino's most requested recipe, yields two loaves. It's perfect because then you'll always have something extra to give out as a gift at fall festivities. It's super moist and makes a great dessert, breakfast or anytime snack.

Pomegranate Chocolate Bark with Ginger
VanillaCrunnch
Get The Recipe

Pomegranate Chocolate Bark with Ginger

VanillaCrunnch

Here's a dessert that's both healthy and delicious. It's made with dark chocolate and pomegranates, both of which are great sources of good-for-you antioxidants. And did we mention that it has just four ingredients?

Dylan Dreyer's Apple Crisp
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Dylan Dreyer's Apple Crisp

Dylan Dreyer

No time or patience to bake a pie? Make a fruit crisp instead. This recipe from Dylan calls for just a handful of ingredients and is super simple to put together.

Spiced Apple Walnut Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spiced Apple Walnut Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

Giada De Laurentiis

Walnuts, which are harvested in the fall, are a lovely match for apples in this elegant cake from Giada De Laurentiis.

Spiced Squash Chiffon Pie
Nicole Franzen
Get The Recipe

Spiced Squash Chiffon Pie

Erin French

Eating this is like having the most delicious cloud of pumpkin pie. It's light and fluffy yet with all the deep flavors of the heavier classic version. Exactly what you want after eating an indulgent meal.

Gooey Caramel Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gooey Caramel Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Grace Parisi

A cross between pumpkin pie and French toast, this super-decadent caramel pumpkin bread pudding is an awesome addition to any dessert or decadent brunch spread.

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
Carrie Parente
Get The Recipe

No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake

Carrie Parente

Pumpkin flavors may be most popular when the leaves begin to change color in the fall, around Thanksgiving and through the winter holidays. But give the delicious fall flavor a little love throughout the year with this gorgeous, no-bake pumpkin cheesecake. The spices are warm, but the oven doesn't have to be.

Martha Stewart's Quince Cobbler
Gentl+Hyers
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Quince Cobbler

Martha Stewart

Take the humble cobbler up a notch: Slices of quince are cooked in a warm bath of maple and vanilla until tender and sweet, then baked under mounds of cornmeal-spiked biscuit dough. An opening in the center of the topping lets steam escape and reveals the bubbling, rosy-hued filling.

Pumpkin Spice French Toast Casserole
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Spice French Toast Casserole

Ryan Scott

With this casserole, you can make it a day or two ahead and just pop it in the oven an hour or so before brunch, which makes it especially fantastic for having friends or family over. Plus, it always makes the house smell of pumpkin spice, maple syrup and freshly brewed coffee at brunch time.

Pumpkin Pie Shots
Alamy stock
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Pie Shots

Nikki Pechet

Enjoy all the wonder of pumpkin pie in one tasty sip. These shots are perfect for any fall celebration where you don't want to be slicing up cakes and other confections. Just pass around and enjoy!

Martha Stewart's Cranberry Skillet Cake
Johnny Miller
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Cranberry Skillet Cake

Martha Stewart

This berry-studded cake is festive enough for the holiday table but comes together so easily, you can mix it up anytime. Pop it in the oven as you're sitting down for dinner. If you have leftovers, no one will judge you for digging in at breakfast the next day.

Streusel Topped Pumpkin Pie
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Streusel Topped Pumpkin Pie

Shay Shull

This recipe is easy and it can be made in advance, which is great when you have a little extra time on your hands or are getting things ready for a party. Its crumbly topping adds that extra touch to the creamy, pumpkin filling.

Natalie's Pumpkin Flan
Annabelle Breakey / Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Natalie's Pumpkin Flan

Natalie Morales

Natalie Morales keeps this no-fuss flan straight to the point vanilla and condensed milk but gives it some added fall flair with pumpkin pie flavors like cinnamon and nutmeg. Each bite feels cool going down with a warm touch.

Gluten-Free Carrot Cake with Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Carrot Cake with Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting

Laurel Gallucci

Avoiding gluten and dairy these days? You can still enjoy carrot cake, as this simple yet delicious recipe from Sweet Laurel Bakery proves.

Valerie Bertinelli's Pumpkin Pudding
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Pumpkin Pudding

Valerie Bertinelli

This creamy pudding is one of Valerie Bertinelli's favorite desserts to make in the fall. The warm spices complement the sweet pumpkin perfectly.

Sour Cherry Jam and Pistachio Bars
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sour Cherry Jam and Pistachio Bars

Anthony Contrino

These irresistible bars have strong cookie, pie and cobbler vibes all in one. While the sour cherry gives a vibrant tartness that we happen to love, feel free to swap out with any jam you enjoy.

Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato, Pecan and Pumpkin Pie
Get The Recipe

Sheet-Pan Sweet Potato, Pecan and Pumpkin Pie

Jocelyn Delk Adams

This is a fun recipe that will please everyone, even the pickiest people, during the holidays. You can have three different flavors of pie all in one, so everyone is satisfied.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Bundt Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Spice Latte Bundt Cake

Shay Shull

"I have 101 Bundt cake recipes on my website, but this one is my very favorite. It's always moist, it's always delicious and it always tastes just like fall," says Shay Shull about this sweet, spicy dessert that only requires five minutes of prep.

Apple Pie-Rogies
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Apple Pie-Rogies

Casey Barber

Get your apple-pie fix outside of the pie shell with these fun little pockets of fruity goodness. They make the whole house smell phenomenal and are easy to serve a crowd.

The Cherpumple
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

The Cherpumple

Casey Barber

Technically six (yes, six!) desserts in one, the cherpumple combines cherry, pumpkin and apple pies with three different flavors of cake, all stacked high under a blanket of cream cheese frosting. Consider it the turducken of desserts. It sounds intimidating, but it's way easier to pull off than you could imagine.

Pumpion Pie
Courtesy of Max Miller
Get The Recipe

Pumpion Pie

Max Miller

No, it's not a spelling error. This is a recipe that dates back to the 1670s. It's a pumpkin and apple pie hybrid using wine. It's definitely different from a modern recipe, but its old-world charm and seasonal flavors make it a timeless dessert.

Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Brownies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Brownies

Kevin Curry

Potatoes … in brownies?! Baked and mashed sweet potatoes are the secret to this chocolaty treat. The starchy root vegetable actually brings richness and moisture to this healthy, gluten-free dessert.

Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie
Lisa Cherkasky / The Washington Post via Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie

Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle makes one mean sweet potato pie, and even sells a pre-made version. But nothing beats homemade. And thanks to this handy recipe, you can make her famous pie in your own kitchen whenever you're craving it.

Joy Bauer's Pumpkin Kettle Corn
Joy Bauer
Get The Recipe

Joy Bauer's Pumpkin Kettle Corn

Joy Bauer

Give your popcorn an addictive, pumpkin-y spin by tossing a batch with a sweet and caramel-like sauce and then crisping it in the oven. It helps take a standard snack from good to, well, incredible. Plain crunchy popcorn becomes completely irresistible with the cozy warm flavors of fall. You will not be able to stop popping — and that's totally fine because there's only 45 calories per cup and a dose of filling fiber. Munch on, folks.

Award-Winning Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Courtesy of BIRD Bakery
Get The Recipe

Award-Winning Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Elizabeth Chambers

Did you know that fall is actually peak carrot season? Put those babies to good use in this recipe for carrot cake cupcakes from Elizabeth Chambers of Bird Bakery in San Antonio, Texas.

Martha Stewart's 5-Spice Pumpkin Pie with Phyllo Crust
Kara Birnbaum / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's 5-Spice Pumpkin Pie with Phyllo Crust

Martha Stewart

Try this deep-dish pumpkin pie when you want to put a modern spin on an old favorite. Adding Chinese five-spice powder to the filling may seem unorthodox, but two of its components (cinnamon and clove) can already be found in standard pumpkin-pie spice. The dramatic crust is delightfully easy to create.

Apple Tarte Tatin with Cranberry Caramel
Nathan R Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Apple Tarte Tatin with Cranberry Caramel

Alex Guarnaschelli

Apples team up with another fall favorite — cranberries — in this impressive dessert from chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

Pear and Pecan Crumble with Vanilla Whipped Cream
Lauren Salkeld
Get The Recipe

Pear and Pecan Crumble with Vanilla Whipped Cream

Lauren Salkeld

This easy pear dessert takes just 10 minutes of active prep time — pop it in the oven before dinner and the dessert will be ready by the time you're done eating the main course.

Chef Lovely's Pumpkin Pie Mousse
Courtesy Connie "Lovely" Jackson
Get The Recipe

Chef Lovely's Pumpkin Pie Mousse

Connie "Lovely" Jackson

This recipe is quick, easy and tastes just like a pumpkin pie. It requires no crust, no oven and no fancy tools. It can also be made a day in advance.

Healthy Pumpkin Parfait
Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Healthy Pumpkin Parfait

Elena Besser

Thick Greek yogurt, dates that taste like caramel, maple syrup, pumpkin and nutmeg combine into a delightfully creamy dessert that's low in sugar but still full of bold flavor that hit the spot when you're craving something sweet.

Pumpkin Rolls
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Rolls

Matt Abdoo

Cinnamon and pumpkin cakes get rolled up into a log swirled with cream cheese frosting. They're perfect for dessert, a sweet breakfast treat with coffee or autumn entertaining.

Christina Tosi's Easy-as-Pie Pumpkin Bars
Henry Hargreaves
Get The Recipe

Christina Tosi's Easy-as-Pie Pumpkin Bars

Christina Tosi

"When fall strikes, I long for cozy, gooey treats, but I am not always down to make a full pie. These little squares deliver big on dessert magic," says Christina Tosi.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
Samah Dada
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

Samah Dada

These pumpkin cookies are like fluffy clouds of pumpkin-spice heaven. The pumpkin adds a subtle flavor that isn't too overpowering, while lending to the extremely soft and fluffy texture of these cookies, to make them almost cake-like.

Pumpkin (Calabaza en Tacha) Cheesecake
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin (Calabaza en Tacha) Cheesecake

Marcela Valladolid

Impress guests throughout fall festivities with Marcela Valladolid's stunning pumpkin cheesecake topped with shards of pumpkin-brown sugar brittle.

Pumpkin Fritters
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Fritters

Ariane Duarte

This recipe is all pumpkin all the time! The crispy fritters are made from fresh roasted pumpkin then they get a dip in sweet pumpkin caramel infused with homemade pumpkin butter.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns

Gesine Bullock-Prado

Pumpkin puree is cheap and helps make tasty treats. Use pumpkin puree to make these unbelievable pumpkin cinnamon buns from scratch with this recipe from Gesine Bullock-Prado.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.