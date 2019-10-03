Get the latest from TODAY

By Jocelyn Delk Adams

Jocelyn Delk Adams of Grandbaby Cakes is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite fall dessert recipes. She shows us how to make perfect chocolate cupcakes with caramel buttercream and sweet potato coffee cake.

Perfect Chocolate Cupcakes with Caramel Buttercream
Jocelyn Delk Adams

These are seriously the best moist chocolate cupcakes that will melt in your mouth after every bite! Decadent, delicious, rich and irresistible, this is the best chocolate cupcake recipe you'll ever taste — especially when topped with amazing caramel buttercream!

Sweet Potato Coffee Cake
Jocelyn Delk Adams

I love this coffee cake because it is a lovely switch-up from pumpkin flavor for the autumn season. It is just comforting with warm spices throughout — perfect for fall breakfast or brunch.

If you like those decadent dessert recipes, you should also try these:

Mini Pineapple Upside-Down Cakes
Jocelyn Delk Adams
Marble Cakelettes
Jocelyn Delk Adams
Jocelyn Delk Adams