/ Source: TODAY
By Megan O. Steintrager

We certainly love Pumpkin Spice Lattes as much as the next person, but there's so much more to the season than hot beverages from Starbucks.

Instead, fill your home with a well-rounded scent of autumn — from pumpkin, yes, to sweet potato pies and moist carrot cakes to crumbly apple crisps. To celebrate the many flavors that coincide with sweater weather, we've rounded up some of TODAY's most fabulous in-season desserts.

Spiralized Apple Pie
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Spiralized Apple Pie

Casey Barber

Apples may be available year-round but fall is when you're likely to find the crunchiest, most flavorful beauties at your local farmers market. For this pie, the apples are sliced with a spiralizer, which creates a cool-looking ribbony filling in minutes.

Pear and Pecan Crumble with Vanilla Whipped Cream
Lauren Salkeld
Get The Recipe

Pear and Pecan Crumble with Vanilla Whipped Cream

Lauren Salkeld

This easy pear dessert takes just 10 minutes of active prep time — pop it in the oven before dinner and the dessert will be ready by the time you're done eating the main course.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Bundt Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Pumpkin Spice Latte Bundt Cake

Shay Shull

Swirl all that PSL goodness into a moist bundt cake. Top it with sweet icing and wash it down with a coffee.

Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie
Courtesy of Broadway Books, an imprint of Penguin Random House, LLC.
Get The Recipe

Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie

Patti LaBelle

Remember when a viral video caused Patti LaBelle's packaged sweet potato pie to sell out at Walmarts around the country? It's just that good, which means shortages could happen again anytime. But thanks to this handy recipe, you can make the pie in your own kitchen whenever you're craving it.

Award Winning Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Courtesy of BIRD Bakery
Get The Recipe

Award Winning Carrot Cake Cupcakes

Elizabeth Chambers

Did you know that fall is actually peak carrot season? Put those babies to good use in this recipe for carrot cake cupcakes from Elizabeth Chambers of Bird Bakery in San Antonio, Texas.

Apple Tarte Tatin with Cranberry Caramel
Nathan R Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Apple Tarte Tatin with Cranberry Caramel

Alex Guarnaschelli

Apples team up with another fall favorite — cranberries — in this impressive dessert from chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

Fresh Pumpkin Pie with Cookie Dough Crust
Anthony Quintano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fresh Pumpkin Pie with Cookie Dough Crust

Dr. Oz

Dr. Oz knows all about health but when it comes time to splurge on a decadent pumpkin pie, he and his family know just how to do it. This creamy, spiced filling is cradled by a cookie dough crust and topped with crunchy, roasted pumpkin seeds.

Pomegranate Chocolate Bark with Ginger
VanillaCrunnch
Get The Recipe

Pomegranate Chocolate Bark with Ginger

VanillaCrunnch

Here's a dessert that's both healthy and delicious. It's made with dark chocolate and pomegranates, both of which are great sources of good-for-you antioxidants. And did we mention that it has just four ingredients?

Dylan Dreyer's Apple Crisp
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Dylan Dreyer's Apple Crisp

Dylan Dreyer

No time or patience to bake a pie? Make a fruit crisp instead. This recipe from TODAY's Dylan Dreyer calls for just a handful of ingredients and is super-simple to put together.

Spiced Apple Walnut Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Spiced Apple Walnut Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

Giada De Laurentiis

Walnuts, which are harvested in the fall, are a lovely match for apples in this elegant cake from Giada De Laurentiis.

Gluten-Free Carrot Cake with Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Carrot Cake with Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting

Laurel Gallucci

Avoiding gluten and dairy these days? You can still enjoy carrot cake, as this simple yet delicious recipe from Sweet Laurel Bakery proves.

Valerie Bertinelli's Pumpkin Pudding
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Valerie Bertinelli's Pumpkin Pudding

Valerie Bertinelli

This creamy pudding is one of Valerie Bertinelli's favorite desserts to make in the fall. The warm spices complement the sweet pumpkin perfectly.

Apple Pie-Rogies
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Apple Pie-Rogies

Casey Barber

Get your apple pie fix outside of the pie shell with these fun little pockets of fruity goodness.

Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Brownies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Brownies

Kevin Curry

Baked and mashed sweet potatoes add richness and moisture to these healthy gluten-free brownies.

The Cherpumple
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

The Cherpumple

Casey Barber

Just can't do without pumpkin pie? Layer it with other seasonal faves, including cherry and apple pies for one crazy over-the-top fall dessert.