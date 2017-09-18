Looking to score our Giveaway Every Day prize? Details are here!

Sick of pumpkin spice? 12 fall desserts without any pumpkin

We certainly love pumpkin pie and pumpkin spice lattes as much as the next person, but there's so much more to fall produce than gourds. To celebrate the many flavors of fall, we've rounded up some of TODAY's most fabulous autumn desserts, including treats made with apples, pears, sweet potatoes and other in-season stars.

But don't worry, we've still got you covered on pumpkins — and even pumpkin puree — too.

Spiralized Apple Pie
Spiralized apple pie
1 pie
8
Get the recipe

Apples may be available year-round but fall is when you're likely to find the crunchiest, most flavorful beauties at your local farmers market. For this pie, the apples are sliced with a spiralizer, which creates a cool-looking ribbony filling in minutes.

Pear and Pecan Crumble with Vanilla Whipped Cream
Pear and Pecan Crumble with Vanilla Whipped Cream
4
Get the recipe

This easy pear dessert takes just 10 minutes of active prep time — pop it in the oven before dinner and the dessert will be ready by the time you're done eating the main course.

Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie
Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie
8
Get the recipe

Remember when a viral video caused Patti LaBelle's packaged sweet potato pie to sell out at Walmarts around the country? It's just that good, which means shortages could happen again anytime. But thanks to this handy recipe, you can make the pie in your own kitchen whenever you're craving it.

Award Winning Carrot Cake Cupcakes
BIRD Bakery Award Winning Carrot Cupcakes recipe
Get the recipe

Did you know that fall is actually peak carrot season? Put those babies to good use in this recipe for carrot cake cupcakes from Elizabeth Chambers of Bird Bakery in San Antonio, Texas.

Apple Tarte Tatin with Cranberry Caramel
Alex Guarnaschelli's Apple Tarte Tatin on Today Show, November 23, 2016
Get the recipe

Apples team up with another fall favorite — cranberries — in this impressive dessert from chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

Pomegranate Chocolate Bark with Ginger
Pomegranate Chocolate Bark with Ginger
Get the recipe

Here's a dessert that's both healthy and delicious. It's made with dark chocolate and pomegranates, both of which are great sources of good-for-you antioxidants. And did we mention that it has just four ingredients? Talk about easy!

Dylan Dreyer's Apple Crisp
Dylan Dreyer's Apple Crisp
Get the recipe

No time or patience to bake a pie? Make an easier fruit crisp instead. This recipe from TODAY's Dylan Dreyer calls for just a handful of ingredients and is super-simple to put together.

Spiced Apple Walnut Cake with Cream Cheese Icing
Giada de Laurentiis's recipe for spiced apple walnut cake
10-12
Get the recipe

Walnuts, which are harvested in the fall, are a lovely match for apples in this elegant cake from Giada De Laurentiis.

Gluten-Free Carrot Cake with Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting
Gluten-Free Carrot Cake with Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting
12
Get the recipe

Avoiding gluten and dairy these days? You can still enjoy carrot cake, as this simple yet delicious recipe from Sweet Laurel Bakery proves.

Apple Pie-Rogies
Apple pie-rogies! Easy for dessert or a snack
24 pierogies
Get the recipe

Get your apple pie fix outside of the pie shell with these fun little pockets of fruity goodness.

Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Brownies
Gluten-free sweet potato brownies
12
Get the recipe

Baked and mashed sweet potatoes add richness and moisture to these healthy gluten-free brownies.

The Cherpumple
The Cherpumple is a towering six-layer dessert made with cherry pie, pumpkin pie, apple pie, chocolate cake, yellow cake and spice cake
Get the recipe

Just can't do without pumpkin pie? Layer it with other seasonal faves, including cherry and apple pies for one crazy over-the-top fall dessert.

