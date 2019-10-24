People love Guy Fieri, and for one brief moment, people thought they could also be Guy Fieri.

A picture of a Halloween costume of the Food Network star recently went viral on Twitter — but sadly, the get-up isn’t real.

an impostor shall come to you

he shall speak pleasing words and promise you the world

but in his name you shall know him a fraud pic.twitter.com/kjobzExQsm — Sam Sykes (@SamSykesSwears) October 20, 2019

"an impostor shall come to you he shall speak pleasing words and promise you the world but in his name you shall know him a fraud," writer Sam Sykes posted on Twitter, along with a photo of a bag that holds the alleged costume.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The outfit is called "Governor of Tasteville," a playful homage to Fieri's "Mayor of Flavortown" title. It appears to be available at Spirit Halloween and looks like it comes with everything you need to truly become Fieri — sunglasses, fake goatee, bowling shirt and Donkey Sauce included.

Sadly, the costume is as phony as the plastic vampire teeth kids will wear this Halloween, reports Mashable, originating on a Facebook page called Guy Fieri's Post-Ironic Meme Vault.

The bag features a different font from the one used in other costumes in the picture. There's also a watermark in the upper right hand corner of the package.

While it may not be an actual Halloween costume, Fieri has still become an unlikely fashion symbol. In 2017, his face was splashed across a one-piece bathing suit that sold for just shy of $50.

It's unclear how Fieri feels about the costume, but we'd like to think he's cool with it. While he knows food, he also knows how to laugh at himself. This past June, he had some fun with the idea of remaking the smash hit song "Old Town Road" into "Flavor Town Road."

"is it too late for a Flavor Town Road Remix?" he captioned a photo of himself Photoshopped on a horse.

He was also open to the idea of being cast as Ursula in "The Little Mermaid" remake after someone noticed the resemblance.

We got no troubles 🦞

Life is the bubbles 🐡

Under the sea 🐠 https://t.co/SlepakSULp — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 6, 2019

"We got no troubles / Life is the bubbles / Under the sea," he wrote, borrowing some lyrics from the film's popular song "Under the Sea."

So while we can all aspire to be Guy Fieri, it's pretty clear he will continue to remain one of a kind — that is, unless we decide to go as DIY Fieri.