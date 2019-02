Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 27, 2019, 5:43 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

Little Caesars is celebrating 60 years in business this year — but America's third-largest pizza chain isn't throwing a free pizza party.

On Tuesday, Little Caesars issued a warning about a new coupon offer making internet rounds that claims the chain is rewarding customers with three free large pizzas. It's not. And not only is the coupon a scam, clicking through the offer may enable a harmful virus to be downloaded onto your computer.

If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is, right?

The company explained on Facebook that it did not issue the promotion but the team is working to resolve the issue. On Wednesday morning, the phony coupon was still linking to a live site that is being circulated around Twitter and other social media platforms.

"We recommend that you do not click through to the coupon, as it may download a virus on your computer or device," the chain said.

Little Caesars' Facebook post has been shared more than 1,700 times. Some people said that they fell for the deal, while others expressed surprise that anyone would actually enter all of their information onto a strange site to score a few free pies.

One Facebook user commented, "Who would do that??? When little Ceasar pizzas are so affordable." So will Little Caesars be giving away free pizza anytime soon? Probably not. But one Little Caesars in Fargo, North Dakota, actually does give away free pizza — no coupon required — to the local homeless population.

Little Caesars isn't the only restaurant getting hit with a fake promotion problem. There are also coupons circulating about Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts), claiming the coffee chain is giving away free boxes of doughnuts to celebrate the chain's 70th year in business.

In October, Little Caesars found itself at the center of a different pizza controversy when a Twitter video of a woman with stacks of frozen DiGiorno pizza boxes standing at a Little Caesars prompted some, including model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, to wonder if the chain was actually serving the grocery store pizza to its customers.

The chain's explanation still had plenty of people scratching their heads.