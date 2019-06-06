Grocers across the Midwest are pulling all products distributed by a popular milk brand from store shelves after a shocking video was released on social media this week that revealed consistent abuse of young calves at a dairy farm in Indiana.

The graphic footage taken from inside Fair Oaks Farms, which produces dairy products for the Fairlife milk brand, was made public after a three-month long investigation by the non-profit animal rights' group Animal Recovery Mission (ARM).

“These are really the last true concentration camps left on planet Earth,” Richard Couto, the founder of ARM, told NBC 5 Chicago on Wednesday.

Fair Oaks Farms is based in Fair Oaks, Indiana. Fair Oaks Farm

“Employees were observed slapping, kicking, punching, pushing, throwing and slamming calves. Calves were stabbed and beaten with steel rebars, hit in the mouth and face with hard plastic milking bottles, kneed in the spine, burned in the face with hot branding irons, subjected to extreme temperatures, provided with improper nutrition, and denied medical attention,” ARM said in a statement accompanying the video.

“This resulted in extreme pain and suffering by the calves, and in some cases permanent injury and even death.”

ARM, which was established in 2010, describes itself as a “vanguard not-for-profit organization, dedicated to eliminating extreme animal cruelty operations worldwide.” After the footage was shared on social media and received fierce backlash from hundreds of commenters, grocery and convenience stores — including Jewel-Osco, Tony’s Fresh Market and Family Express — began pulling Fairlife products from dairy aisles.

“At Jewel-Osco we strive to maintain high animal welfare standards across all areas of our business, and work in partnership with our vendors to ensure those standards are upheld. We apologize for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for the grocery chain told TODAY Food.

Fairlife milk products are available nationwide. The milk, which is ultra-filtered, is free of lactose and has a high amount of protein and calcium. The brand is distributed by The Coca-Cola Company. Fairlife

Tony’s Express market, another supermarket with locations in and around the Chicago metro area, said it will no longer carry Fairlife products “in light of the devastating news.”

“Thank you for voicing your concerns. We truly appreciate your understanding,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to the Chicago-Sun Times.

Indiana-based convenience store chain Family Express announced it would be replacing Fairlife products with those from Organic Valley, a private company which is owned by a co-op of local farmers, based on the fact that “Organic Valley treats animals differently.”

“The exposé of animal abuse in the Fair Oaks Farm network is chilling," a Family Express spokesperson said in a statement. "A factor in our decision was the public response by Fair Oaks, asserting the notion that this was an isolated incident. This is hardly the response you would expect from an organization that gets it. The minimizing of the graphic animal cruelty offers little assurance of change in a culture that is likely in need of fundamental retooling."

Fair Oaks Farms, which was founded by veterinarian Mike McCloskey, announced it is taking “full responsibility” and is “putting actions in place to ensure this never happens again.”

“Many of you have reached out to express your disappointment, heartbreak and anger regarding the videos released yesterday and we want you to know that we share those same feelings,” the company posted on Facebook.

McCloskey also released his own statement, in which he addressed ARM's video and discusses his plan of action.

“As a veterinarian whose life and work is dedicated to the care, comfort and safety of all animals, this has affected me deeply," McCloskey said. "I am disappointed for not being aware of this kind of awful treatment occurring and I take full responsibility for what has happened."

He also announced that four employees of the farm who were identified in the video have been terminated as a result of their actions and face possible criminal prosecution for violating animal care practices.

McCloskey said the video shines a light on the fact that his company needs to improve its employee onboarding procedures and overall commitment to animal welfare. He added that he wished ARM would have brought the video to light sooner, rather than waiting several months after the investigation was complete, in order to address the issues in a timely manner.

“I have personally reached out to ARM’s founder, Richard Couto, to discuss a more symbiotic relationship but he has yet to reach back,” he said.

On Wednesday, Fairlife LLC, which is distributed by the Coca-Cola Company in the U.S., announced that it had suspended all milk deliveries from the Fair Oaks Farms dairy identified in the video, but noted that less than 5% of the company’s milk supply originates at that Indiana farm.

The company said it plans to visit the other 30 dairies that support Fairlife and will conduct independent third-party audits over the next 30 days “to verify all animal husbandry practices at the farms, including all training, management and auditing practices. We will also continue to work with Fair Oaks Farms to ensure specific actions are taken to address this situation and uphold our high standards for animal care."

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office of Indiana is investigating the incident.

“We acknowledge the need for humane treatment of animals and the need to hold individuals that have gone beyond an acceptable farm management practice accountable for their actions,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told TODAY.

“We have requested the names and identifiers of those terminated for animal cruelty by Fair Oaks Dairy Farms. We will also be seeking the identity of the witness to the alleged crimes that failed to report this activity for some time.”