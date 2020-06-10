Chef Fabio Viviani cuts ties with restaurateur who suggested violence against protesters

Chef Fabio Viviani, known for his role in "Top Chef," has severed ties with restaurant owner Lanfranco Pescante after he made a violent remark on an activist's Instagram page last week.

On June 1, an Instagrammer who provides resources and information for anti-racism protests in Tampa, Florida, shared a screenshot of a comment Pescante posted on one of her photos. The comment — made during the worldwide protests following George Floyd's death in police custody on May 25 — read, "Just shoot them all."

Although Pescante disconnected his Instagram account so his original comment is no longer available, user Officialthebody shared images of the dialogue in her post, along with a call to action.

"We need to hold our local business leaders accountable for the things they are bold enough to say in a public forum," the post caption reads. "Our greatest power is our ECONOMIC POWER, OUR MONEY. I will never again be visiting Franklin Manor, or any other #nocturnalhospitalitygroup business. Please share. Tag your friends."

Before his comments surfaced, Pescante co-owned Nocturnal Restaurant Group, which operates a nightclub called Franklin Manor, in addition to the three restaurants with Viviani: Osteria Bar + Kitchen, Mole y Abuela and the newly opened Shibui. As of now, all the restaurants have closed indefinitely.

Once Viviani learned of Pescante's comments, he cut all business relations. "In light of the evolving news coming out of Tampa, FVH will step away from Nocturnal Hospitality Group and all associated venues including Osteria Bar + Kitchen, Mole y Abuela and Shibui. The FVH team stands solid on our principles and values and will separate completely. Effectively immediately, Fabio Viviani and his team will have no involvement or ownership in these venues whatsoever," a spokesperson for Fabio Viviani told TODAY Food.

On June 2, Pescante announced he would step down from all his restaurants, including a new Italian restaurant slated to open later this year in St. Petersburg, Florida, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

"I sincerely apologize for my comments earlier this week. This is an emotional and heated time in our country and, as someone that has tried to bring people together as a career, the last thing I wish to do is to create more divisiveness. With that said there is no excuse for my actions. Effective immediately, I will step down from my role with Nocturnal Hospitality and I will step away from all venues that I am associated with," Pescante said in a statement provided by the group's director of private events and sales, Karin Bearnarth.

TODAY Food reached out for direct comment from Pescante and his team at Nocturnal Hospitality Group on Tuesday but received no response. All four websites of Nocturnal's restaurants are no longer online and are unavailable by phone or on social media. Pescante and his partner, David Anderson, also disconnected their personal accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

This is not the first time companies have denounced a partnership in response to racist remarks on social media. The fitness brand, Reebok, and gyms across the country cut ties with CrossFit after its CEO Greg Glassman came under fire for his controversial replies to a tweet that called racism a public health issue.

Similarly, the meal kit company, HelloFresh, ended its brand partnership with former "Glee" star Lea Michele, after her black co-star Samantha Marie Ware called her out in a viral tweet for racist and "traumatic microaggressions" that made life "a living hell."