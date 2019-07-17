At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

As any book club member will tell you, the best part about each monthly meeting is the food.

The next time you and your fellow readers get together, why not go all out with literary-inspired snacks and tablescapes designed to transport you straight into the story!

To help curate a perfectly themed evening, food and lifestyle expert, Alejandra Ramos, and book expert, Isaac Fitzgerald, returned to TODAY to share some books and bites that you (and your book club crew) are sure to love!

"Toby Fleishman is a recent divorcee juggling parenting, dating apps, and his work as a doctor. When his ex, Rachel, drops their children off with him only to vanish and fall completely out of touch, Toby embarks on a journey in which he must face some hard facts about his failed marriage... and learn how he might not be as blameless as he thinks he is," Fitzgerald said of his first pick.

Ramos' Menu: New York Jewish Deli Breakfast

Ramos was inspired by the protagonists and their many meals to create this menu that is breakfast-centric.

Broiled Grapefruit

Ingredients

2 grapefruits

Turbinado or brown sugar

Preparation

Cut grapefruits in half and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use a paring knife to gently cut around the perimeter of the fruit, separating it from the pith. Then cut in between the segments to loosen the fruit. (This will make it easier to eat once cooked.) Sprinkle the tops generously with sugar. Place under broiler for 3-5 minutes, or until the sugar has melted and begins to caramelize. Remove from oven and serve hot.

Table Setting

To craft this book-and-bite combo yourself, take a look at Ramos' Pinterest board for some major inspiration.

"'The Nickel Boys,' written in gorgeous prose both terse and eloquent, tells the stories of two teen boys at Nickel Academy, a juvenile reformatory in the Jim Crow South," Fitzgerald explained of his second pick. "Though Elwood and Turner have very different ways of viewing and existing in the world, they become friends as they navigate life in an institution roiling with horror and evil behind its outwardly ordinary facade."

Ramos' Menu: A Retro-Inspired Southern Summer Lunch

Ramos thought about the moments of joy and relief that the boys would find in small treats, like a glass of lemonade or penny candy, and built a summer inspired menu.

Table Setting

"Emoni Santiago is a senior in high school with a lot of her plate, what with school, caring for her 3-year-old daughter, helping support her abuela, and ambitions of one day becoming a chef," Fitzgerald said of this novel's protagonist. "When an opportunity arrives in the form of a cooking class that includes an apprenticeship in Spain, Emoni is thrilled and excited. But can she find a way to balance her dreams with her responsibilities to the people she loves?"

Ramos' Menu: A Tropical Puerto Rican Summer Dinner Party

It is no wonder that this "food-focused" book speaks on several Puerto Rican and non-Puerto Rican dishes that boast savory flavor and down right deliciousness.

Ramos combined elements from the novel along with recipes that she grew up with to craft this mouthwatering menu with classic Puerto Rican dishes like pernil (pulled pork shoulder) and tostones (crispy fried plaintains). For extra sweetness, make sure to throw some quenepas (Spanish limes) on the table. ¡Wepa!

Virgin Piña Coladas

Ingredients

2 cups pineapple juice

1 cream of coconut

1 lime, juiced

Ice

Pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries, for garnish

Preparation

Combine the pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and lime juice into a blender. Add 3-4 cups ice, or until the liquid and ice are level. Blend until smooth. Divide into glasses and garnish with pineapple wedges and cherries.

Passion Fruit Rum Punch

Ingredients

1 cup light rum

1 cup gold rum

3 cups passion fruit nectar

1 cup pineapple juice

1/3 cup lime juice

Ice for serving

Preparation

Combine all ingredients and chill at least 2 hours. Serve over ice.

For the Tembleque (Puerto Rican coconut pudding) Ramos recommends using nonstick metal molds to reach a smooth texture.

To craft this book-and-bite combo yourself, take a look at Ramos' Pinterest board for some major inspiration.