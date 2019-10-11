If you're ever in need of someone to liven up your basic birthday with some fancy cake-cutting tricks, then Prince Edward is definitely your guy.

The uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry had the internet marveling at his panache with a knife after the royal family posted a video from a ceremony that recently took place at a community center in Northern Ireland.

Later, it was a happy moment for members of the local community and volunteers at Lakeland Community Care Centre, as The Earl of Wessex joined them in celebrating their 25th anniversary! 🍰 #RoyalVisitNI pic.twitter.com/owfNnbabU2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2019

First, he raises the blade directly above the white sheet cake and takes several stabs into the air above. Why? We're not sure, but he performs every motion with deliberate elegance. Perhaps those were just practice swipes.

Edward, 55, who is the youngest of Queen Elizabeth's four children, doesn't play by the rules when it comes to cutting a cake, either. Instead of gently cutting a few pieces from the side, he goes right for the middle and slices a clean line to the end, withdrawing the knife with a sword fighter's flourish.

The Earl of Wessex's performance at the Lakeland Community Care Centre's 25th anniversary has left many, many people impressed.

The Earl of Wessex cake cutting skills made me smile. I love his sense of humor. EVERYTHING doesn’t have to be serious especially delicious looking cake. Thank you for being human! 😉 #TickledPink — CamMich T (@Camille00463549) October 10, 2019

He s quite a cake cutter. — de erickson (@deerickson1) October 9, 2019

I have NEVER seen a cake cut like that before 🎂🤣🤣 — B B™ (@Barbs_B1) October 10, 2019

After cutting the cake, Edward then met with volunteers from the center for rural residents of Fermanagh. Then he took a tour of the community garden.

No word on whether Edward first displayed his creative cake-cutting skills back in 1999 when he married Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at Windsor Castle. We can only hope he performs the honors at the next royal wedding when it comes time to help out with dessert.