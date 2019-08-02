The Kardashians may have a lot of money — like, maybe too much? — but that doesn't mean they don't love a good bargain.

It turns out that one of America's most famous families loves Trader Joe's just as much as most shoppers in search of a good food bargain.

Between their large family and frequent lavish parties, the Kardashians likely have to buy a lot of groceries. Kourtney Kardashian loves dishing up various gluten-free and dairy-free recipes, plus other food tips, on her lifestyle site Poosh. This week, her family's personal chef shared some of their favorite finds at the grocery chain with a cult-like following.

Trader Joe's may have a highly curated selection of products, but they currently offer a wide variety of items one might expect to find only at boutique health food stores.

So, before drafting up this week's grocery list, this is what to buy if you want to shop like a Kardashian.

Coconut Oil, $5.99

Trader Joe's coconut oil is Kardashian approved. Amazon

The entire Poosh team swears by this beachy-smelling oil that can be used in cooking, as a coffee booster or as a powerful skin moisturizer. Trader Joe's is a mecca for coconut oil and sells it by the jar, as well as in cooking spray form and even in little packets for on-the-go use.

Ghee, $4.29

Ghee is a great substitute for butter. Amazon

Essentially clarified butter, ghee works as a substitute for regular butter in a lot of recipes. Clarified butter is butter made from grass-fed cows that is then heated. Then the milk solids are removed, leaving behind a lactose-free product. Kardashian loves its rich, slightly nutty flavor.

Nutritional Yeast, $2.99

Use yeast for a nice cheese substitute.

This trendy item isn't for helping bread rise, as one might think. It's a umami-packed powder that makes a "delicious alternative to cheese" in many different vegan recipes, from sweet potato dishes to pesto. Samah Dada of DadaEats also loves it and uses it in her recipe for a dairy-free pesto that with almond milk ricotta and fresh spinach.

Bone Broth, $2.99

Bone broth adds great flavor to an assortment of dishes. Trader Joe's

Grandmother's kitchen has become the new spot to source hot health foods. Proponents of bone believe it helps boost collagen levels as the broth becomes full of collagen as the animal bones cook overtime. While these benefits have not been scientifically proven, bone broth is still delicious and incredibly versatile. It can be used instead of water or regular broth to cook grains in, incorporated into sweet, savory smoothies or sipped on its own.

Coconut Aminos, $2.99

Enjoy this healthy version of soy sauce. Trader Joe's

Love soy sauce but looking for a vitamin-rich alternative? Coconut aminos tastes very similar with a nice salty flavor, but is packed with amino acids, potassium and vitamins C and B. It's made from coconut sap, water and sea salt.

Hemp Seeds, $5.99

Use hemp seeds in smoothies or for a little healthy crunch on salads. Amazon

Protein-rich hemp seeds can be pricey at health food stores but, like many finds at Trader Joe's, this particular product isn't. They're raw, shelled and easy to toss into salads, smoothies or on roasted veggies and hearty side dishes.

Gluten-Free Rolled Oats, $3.99

Try Trader Joe's gluten-free rolled oats. Amazon

Trader Joe's 100% whole grain rolled oats make for a great gluten-free breakfast with lots of fiber. They can made made hot in the morning with maple syrup or overnight in a jar with yogurt, hemp seeds and berries.

Manuka Honey, $13.99

Manuka Honey is a antibacterial honey that hails from New Zealand. Amazon

Shelling out $14 for honey may sound like a pretty penny, but this prized type of honey can cost between $25 to $45 (for the same sized jar) at other retailers. This New Zealand native is beloved by devotees for its purported antibacterial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza With a Cauliflower Crust, $4.99

Ditch the flour crust for this cauliflower cheese pizza. Trader Joe's

While Trader Joe's sells both plain cauliflower crusts and broccoli-kale crusts, this plain cheese pizza version is all ready to eat and just needs to be heated up. A win-win for both kids and busy parents, as it gives everyone a sneaky dose of veggies.