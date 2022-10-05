How a white boy from Wisconsin helped me reclaim my Puerto Rican heritage

During Hispanic Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy and pride. We are highlighting Hispanic trailblazers and rising voices. TODAY will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout the month of September and October. For more, head here.

A few evenings ago, my partner cooked heaping bowls of red beans and rice for our two sons, 3 and 8, and me.

In the early days of our relationship, such a task would have caused him to perspire with anxiety. Forever a perfectionist, he would stare at every line of every recipe with anguished intent, hellbent on presenting me with the perfect plate of food.

Now, it's muscle memory for him — as if he was an abuelita cooking frijoles rojos con arroz for the millionth time — and it brings me so much joy.

As I shoveled spoonful after spoonful down my gullet and my sons delighted in another home-cooked Puerto Rican meal, I reflected on just how much it means to see my partner cook the foods of my childhood with such passion and reverence.

My partner snacking on a homemade empanada. Courtesy Danielle Campoamor

I do feel the need to make it known upfront that I fully realize that cisgender heterosexual men — dads in particular — are thrown proverbial parades for doing something as simple and necessary as changing a diaper or deigning to babywear or (gasp!) cooking a meal.

This is not an ode to the man "brave" enough to make his family dinner on a semiregular basis. No. Absolutely not.

This is a very public acknowledgment of the man who has made a concerted, self-imposed effort to better learn and enjoy my culture in order to make sure the most delicious parts of it are not only the foundation of my present, but a cornerstone of our sons' futures.

Because after nearly 10 years and countless dog-eared recipes later, I figure: There's no time like the present.

When arroz con pollo is more than rice and chicken

My father was born in Viejo San Juan, Puerto Rico, and lived there until his teens. After moving to the continental United States with his parents and four brothers, he eventually met a blond-haired, blue-eyed young Norwegian woman from South Dakota — my mother.

Our family, posing in front of the restaurant where my partner and I had our first date. Courtesy Danielle Campoamor

As a child, I grew up listening to stories of my father's island upbringing. Often, he'd peruse the meat aisle at the local supermarket and curse the cost of pigs' feet or cows' tongue. What were once throwaway scraps for poor Puerto Ricans now costs upwards of $20 or $30 a pound — the price of delicacies that not too long ago disgusted the affluent white people who now buy them.

I spoke fluent Spanish with my dad as if it was our own secret language, especially in front of my friends who could only stand in awkward, amazed silence. I came home from school to the aroma of arroz con pollo, langua, bacalaítos fritos, pernil asado and asopao.

But shortly after I graduated college — for reasons I won’t go into here — I became estranged from the only person who made me feel connected to my Puerto Rican heritage.