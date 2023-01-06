What a 94-year-old grocery store owner taught me about friendship

Everyone needs a place where they feel comfortable crying. At 27, I found a place a bit unexpected: a grocery store owned by a 94-year-old Greek man.
Tears of joy, tears of sadness, tears of frustration — they’ve all been shed in front of Kiryakos, a grocer with a namesake business. Somewhere between the tins of baklava, olive-filled buckets and rows of imported olive oil, we, two strangers generations apart, unexpectedly turned into lifelong friends.
In 2019, my now-husband, Sam, and I moved to Astoria, the Greek neighborhood in Queens, New York. As someone who went to Astoria with her pappou growing up, I was ecstatic to connect with my neighbors in a quest for deeper cultural belonging.
The first time I met Kiryakos, I needed a favor. We had just moved in and the gas company needed to turn the gas on in our apartment. But since someone lived in the basement where the building's gas switch was located, the gas company told me they could only enter if there was someone — besides me — from the neighborhood to bear witness.
I panicked. I knew no one. Who would be available to interrupt their day to stand in a random basement for someone they didn't even know?
I wandered around the corner to a blue awning with imported Greek products in the window. I was greeted by a white-haired man wearing a blue apron behind the counter. I explained myself, and though I could tell he wasn't fluent in English, he understood enough. I was shocked when he agreed to help.
Our gas was successfully turned on and Kiryakos headed back to his shop before I could express my gratitude. When I popped back in to thank him, he quickly dismissed the scale of the favor and gifted me a juice to take home. The exchange left me with much more than a working stove and a quenched thirst: I had found a trustworthy neighbor who embodied "filotimo," an untranslatable Greek word that represents a person who is authentically and selflessly giving toward others.
Over the next several months, Kiryakos came to my rescue many times — when I didn’t have enough cash to pay for a grocery item or when I simply needed to see a friendly face during my morning runs. He met Sam, my parents, aunt and cousins, and he told me about his kids and grandkids. Kiryakos beamed every time he pointed to a picture of his grandson, who graduated from Harvard, taped on the wall behind the register.
He even stepped in when I was being harassed by a neighbor who I'd long suspected disdained me for not speaking Greek. The man had begun to make inappropriate comments that mocked me and reminded me that my "Greekness" wasn't enough.
One day I'd finished a run and as I approached the door, the neighbor said to me, "It looks like you are getting fat." My blood boiled. I was confused, hurt, angry and in complete disbelief that this person had the audacity to comment on a woman's body with such nonchalantness.
The next morning, my heart still heavy, I walked into Kiryakos' store. When he greeted me, I could barely hold back my emotions. As I told him what happened, his face of concern suddenly turned to anger as he started to repeat, "I'm going to talk to them."
I never saw that man outside my door again.
That's when it dawned on me: Kiryakos didn't care if I spoke Greek or was from Greece, and he didn't judge me based on his perception of me as a Greek. He recognized my pride as someone who identified as Greek-American, and my yearning to connect with those around me, and embraced me with arms wide open — not for who others wanted me to be, but for who I was.
When the pandemic hit, Sam and I left our apartment to stay with our families for a while. When we returned months later, I was eager to visit Kiryakos.
I entered his shop and we met each other’s gaze over the tip of our blue masks. My eyes immediately swelled. We asked basic questions that, at the time, held a lot of weight: How are you feeling? How is your family? Are you OK? I was relieved to hear that his health was fine, and baffled to find out that he kept his store open the entire pandemic, working — as far as I knew — all by himself.
In hindsight, it's no surprise at all: Kiryakos thrives by giving back to the people who walk through his doors.
Like most of my visits to see Kiryakos, I wasn't there for long: My poor Greek and his broken English left us confined to only so much conversation. But during this particular visit, he called me his “adopted granddaughter," and as I walked out with a free tin of baklava, I realized the feeling was mutual. My adopted pappou.
Fast-forward to August 2022: I had just gotten back from a trip to Greece with my mom, and I was bursting at the seams to tell Kiryakos all about it, as well as practice my newfound Greek-speaking skills. Sam and I had since moved out of the neighborhood, but I went back to visit him periodically.
I walked in with "yassou" (hello) and his face lit up. I asked him how he was, and then his joy quickly turned to sadness. Kiryakos had lost a close family member, and he looked lonely. I told him how loved he was by his family, friends and neighbors. Kiryakos then looked me straight in the eye, holding back no tears or emotions, and said: "You didn't leave me."
My heart sunk into my chest.
"Of course I didn't leave you!" I said.
We embraced each other — he didn't have to use words for me to understand the weight of what he just said. I reassured him that I would be back, and as I walked out with a tin of orange and cinnamon Greek cookies called melomakarona, he said it again as if solidifying it into the universe: "You didn't leave me."
All this time, I had thought I needed him more than he needed me, but that visit changed my mindset. Kiryakos greets countless faces on a daily basis, and I've noticed that he meets them with the same effortless affection I have grown to love and admire. But you don't ever know what someone else is going through, and showing up is often the most important thing we can do for one another — even if we're not certain it's needed.
I don't know the ins and outs of Kiryakos' personal life, but I do know that he is willing to lend a helping hand, no matter who you are. I know he is a hard worker who loves running his store and making sure friends and family are fed. I know he is a father and grandfather who loves his family with his whole heart, and that he has gone through heartbreak. I know he doesn't expect anything in return for his kindness, but that it matters when it's reciprocated. I know he knows how much he means to me, and vice versa.
To this day, Kiryakos is still opening his shop, stocking shelves, welcoming customers and running a business that serves as a safe space for neighbors. I worry about him, but I also know that the store isn't just a business — it's a lifeline to what he loves to do: giving back and supporting his community.
And how can I fight that reasoning? After all, it's the store that brought us together in the first place.