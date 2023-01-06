What a 94-year-old grocery store owner taught me about friendship

Over the next several months, Kiryakos came to my rescue many times — when I didn’t have enough cash to pay for a grocery item or when I simply needed to see a friendly face during my morning runs. He met Sam, my parents, aunt and cousins, and he told me about his kids and grandkids. Kiryakos beamed every time he pointed to a picture of his grandson, who graduated from Harvard, taped on the wall behind the register.

He even stepped in when I was being harassed by a neighbor who I'd long suspected disdained me for not speaking Greek. The man had begun to make inappropriate comments that mocked me and reminded me that my "Greekness" wasn't enough.

One day I'd finished a run and as I approached the door, the neighbor said to me, "It looks like you are getting fat." My blood boiled. I was confused, hurt, angry and in complete disbelief that this person had the audacity to comment on a woman's body with such nonchalantness.

The next morning, my heart still heavy, I walked into Kiryakos' store. When he greeted me, I could barely hold back my emotions. As I told him what happened, his face of concern suddenly turned to anger as he started to repeat, "I'm going to talk to them."

I never saw that man outside my door again.

That's when it dawned on me: Kiryakos didn't care if I spoke Greek or was from Greece, and he didn't judge me based on his perception of me as a Greek. He recognized my pride as someone who identified as Greek-American, and my yearning to connect with those around me, and embraced me with arms wide open — not for who others wanted me to be, but for who I was.

When the pandemic hit, Sam and I left our apartment to stay with our families for a while. When we returned months later, I was eager to visit Kiryakos.

Every time I rounded the corner from my apartment and spotted the blue awning of Kiryakos' grocery store, I felt like I was coming home. Nicoletta Richardson

I entered his shop and we met each other’s gaze over the tip of our blue masks. My eyes immediately swelled. We asked basic questions that, at the time, held a lot of weight: How are you feeling? How is your family? Are you OK? I was relieved to hear that his health was fine, and baffled to find out that he kept his store open the entire pandemic, working — as far as I knew — all by himself.

In hindsight, it's no surprise at all: Kiryakos thrives by giving back to the people who walk through his doors.

Like most of my visits to see Kiryakos, I wasn't there for long: My poor Greek and his broken English left us confined to only so much conversation. But during this particular visit, he called me his “adopted granddaughter," and as I walked out with a free tin of baklava, I realized the feeling was mutual. My adopted pappou.

Fast-forward to August 2022: I had just gotten back from a trip to Greece with my mom, and I was bursting at the seams to tell Kiryakos all about it, as well as practice my newfound Greek-speaking skills. Sam and I had since moved out of the neighborhood, but I went back to visit him periodically.

I walked in with "yassou" (hello) and his face lit up. I asked him how he was, and then his joy quickly turned to sadness. Kiryakos had lost a close family member, and he looked lonely. I told him how loved he was by his family, friends and neighbors. Kiryakos then looked me straight in the eye, holding back no tears or emotions, and said: "You didn't leave me."

My heart sunk into my chest.

"Of course I didn't leave you!" I said.

We embraced each other — he didn't have to use words for me to understand the weight of what he just said. I reassured him that I would be back, and as I walked out with a tin of orange and cinnamon Greek cookies called melomakarona, he said it again as if solidifying it into the universe: "You didn't leave me."

I left Kiryakos' shop that day with my usual free snack — this time, a tin of melomakarona — and a heart that felt both full and heavy. Nicoletta Richardson

All this time, I had thought I needed him more than he needed me, but that visit changed my mindset. Kiryakos greets countless faces on a daily basis, and I've noticed that he meets them with the same effortless affection I have grown to love and admire. But you don't ever know what someone else is going through, and showing up is often the most important thing we can do for one another — even if we're not certain it's needed.