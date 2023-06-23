My grandmother knew what every Italian-American grandmother knows: that food brings us together, and that one of the best ways to show people you love them is to feed them.

It’s no surprise, then, that so many of our family traditions revolved around food. We’d gather in the kitchen for every birthday and holiday, filling up on antipasto before piling our plates high with the main course. My grandparents always hosted Christmas dinner, and we’d arrive after opening our presents to a house full of chicken cacciatore, calamari, sausage, meatballs and salad. My grandmother made it all and it was always more than enough, but right before we sat down to eat she’d pull me aside to show me the dish she made just for me: fresh pasta with tomato sauce, my absolute favorite food in the world.

My grandmother and me as a boy, with a plate of food in front of me, of course. Courtesy Danny Freeman

It was a simple dish, but to me it was everything. It was the feeling of comfort in a bowl, warm food that filled me with joy, and quite plainly the tastiest thing I’d ever eaten. But more than that, it was a gesture of love that made me feel like I belonged. I was a shy kid, still figuring myself out, and in many situations I felt invisible. I’d blend into the background, wondering whether anyone saw me, or if I mattered at all. And here was my grandmother, showing me that she loved and cared for me, and that I was worth making something special for.

Years went by; I moved away and got married, but food was always one of the ways my grandmother showed her love. I’d visit throughout the years and she’d serve up a plate of pasta, some leftover dessert she had and a few random pieces of fruit she pulled from the fridge. And then she’d fret, wanting to feed me more, and say, “Oh, I just wish I had something I could give you!”

When my grandmother died, I was devastated that my daughter wouldn't be able to get to know her. Courtesy Danny Freeman

When my daughter was born in 2020, for the first time in my life I wasn’t about to make the trip back home for Christmas. Trying to make the most of things, I cooked my family’s traditional foods and my husband and I ate a feast that included, of course, fresh pasta. I FaceTimed my parents and they handed the phone to my grandmother, and I showed her the pasta while I stared back at the top of her forehead (she never did quite get the hang of FaceTime). I didn’t know it then, but it was the last time I’d ever speak with her. Shortly after the holidays she passed away unexpectedly in the home she’d lived in for over 70 years.

It all seemed so unfair that my grandmother passed away so soon after I became a parent. I’d hold my daughter and think about how she’d never get to experience my grandmother’s love, her laughter, her sense of humor or her cooking. I’d wonder how I could ever convey to her what an amazing great-grandmother she had, or how I could make her care about someone she wouldn’t remember. How could I keep my grandmother’s memory alive?

In my grief I came to an obvious answer: food. Late at night after my daughter had gone to bed I’d go to the kitchen and learn how to make fresh pasta, cooking my grandmother’s recipes and feeling her spirit in the food I created. Before long I started experimenting, creating my own dishes and putting my own spin on classic recipes. When my daughter got a little older, I began making special dishes for her with my grandmother’s flavors in mind.

When my family gathers now, it’s not the same as before, with my grandmother’s absence still strongly felt, but it’s new in its own beautiful way. My daughter runs around with her cousins and I can see memories being formed. She plays with her own grandmothers and they shower her with the love and affection my grandmother gave me. We laugh and dance and celebrate.

And of course, we eat — many of the same dishes we’ve eaten forever, but new ones too. Our spouses bring in their own favorite foods and we mix them with ours. Someone wants to try a new recipe they’ve found. I make pasta now in ways my grandmother never could have imagined, and the kids all have their own favorite foods to eat.

Today I keep my grandma's memory alive by cooking her recipes for my daughter. Courtesy Rikki Snyder

I often think about what traditions from my own childhood I want my daughter to experience, and how I can re-create the customs that I grew up with. But in many ways it’s out of my control, and she will take with her whatever memories and experiences are meaningful to her. Because really, at the end of the day it’s not about the particular food we ate or the activity we did; it’s about giving my daughter the same sense of love and belonging that my family gave to me.

Many of my family members follow the same basic sauce recipe that my grandmother used, but they all turn out a little differently. Someone may add a little more salt, while someone else uses a bit more basil. I realized that this means that, no matter how hard I try, my daughter will never have a bowl of pasta with sauce exactly like the ones my grandmother would make for me for Christmas. And while that makes me terribly sad, she’ll still get to have her own grandmother’s pasta sauce, and her grandfather’s, and her aunt’s and uncle’s and mine. I know there’s two things she’ll never lack for in this life: pasta, and love.