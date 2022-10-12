Cooking with ADHD was impossible. These 5 techniques helped me find joy in the kitchen

Learning to cook as an adult can be harder than it seems. That’s especially true if you are neurodivergent like me.

I run a cooking course called Panda Cub Diner, where I teach students how to make my family’s cuisine: 川菜 (chuāncài or Sichuan food). But for most of my 20s, I struggled to feed myself on a consistent basis. After a long workday, even the thought of ordering out was exhausting. The thought of having to choose a recipe and go grocery shopping and meal prep and actually cook the meal was paralyzing.

It’s not that I didn’t know how to cook. Growing up in a Sichuanese household, I cooked with my family every day — and loved it! But despite that, I kept spending money on takeout or defaulting to cold cereal for dinner. I felt frustrated and ashamed: Why couldn’t I just start cooking?

I found my answer at age 25, when I was finally diagnosed with ADHD.

ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, is a “neuro-developmental disorder that can cause difficulty with regulation of attention, executive function and working memory," according to Kaleidoscope Society. My ADHD fell under that “inattentive” subtype, which manifested in a limited attention span, forgetfulness, distractibility, daydreaming and difficulty following directions. This, combined with the general executive (dys)function ADHDers struggle with, was a perfect recipe for … not cooking.

Courtesy Linda Yi

After starting treatment for ADHD in my mid-20s, I began a yearslong journey of learning to cook. In this article, I share my top five ADHD-friendly cooking techniques that have made cooking not only possible, but joyful!

And while these tips will certainly benefit people who are neurodivergent like me, they’re also universal — anyone who struggles to cook can use them.

1. Separate 'feeding yourself' from 'cooking for fun.'

All through my 20s, this is what dinner time looked like for me:

Courtesy Linda Yi

And before I knew it, hours had passed, I’m still starving and everything is now closed. Cold cereal for dinner it is, then! Wait, there’s no more milk?!

If the above sounds familiar, I feel you! The issue here is two-fold: First, we’re hungry and we need to feed ourselves; second, our brains are seeking activities that maintain our interest. But trying to tackle an executive-function-heavy activity like cooking while on an empty stomach is a recipe for disaster.

So, my first tip is to first create your Minimal Prep Meal Plan to get you through your low-EF (executive function) days.

Courtesy Linda Yi

Having this meal plan — and a stocked pantry and fridge — to fall back on frees you to actually look forward to cooking something more creative.

2. Find your 'why' and schedule in a date.

For years, I had an impressive collection of gorgeous cookbooks …gathering dust on my kitchen shelf. Every new year, I’d do this:

Courtesy Linda Yi

Courtesy Linda Yi

But the truth is, I didn’t even go to the grocery store.

Because even the thought of doing all of the above drained me of my initial motivation. I’d put off digging into that cookbook to a later date … except that date never came.

So my second tip is to first find (and write down) your “why” for wanting to learn to cook, and then tie it to a specific date. Update your calendar!

Courtesy Linda Yi

(A blank template is available on the @pandacubstories Instagram.)

At its core, food is a shared sense of belonging. When we tie the act of cooking to creating joyful experiences with someone we love, our desire to cook increases. And setting a specific calendar date keeps us accountable.

Of course, there’s the question of what to make and how to tackle things as a beginner, but we’ll explore that further in technique No. 5.

3. Tidy and maintain your kitchen with body doubling and habit stacking.

Before we actually dive into cooking, though, let’s address the things that get in the way.

Courtesy Linda Yi

We often avoid cooking not because we hate the activity itself. Rather, it’s because the tasks surrounding the simple act of cooking can drain our motivation. Who wants to cook with a dull knife and a sink full of dirty dishes?

In contrast, a tidy kitchen is an inviting space, beckoning us to create delicious meals.

The problem is most of us find tidying really boring. So we put it off until chaos reigns.

So, my third tip is to “trick” our brains into thinking tidying is interesting — and timely. And I use two tools to make this happen: A monthly “Tidy Party" and a daily “15x15x15 Kitchen System.”

Courtesy Linda Yi

Here's how to plan your own Tidy Party: Set a date on your calendar and block off at least two hours. If you live with roommates or family, choose a date where everyone can contribute (everyone uses the kitchen after all!). Having more than just you onboard also makes use of a technique called “body doubling,” a productivity aid that helps people with ADHD and other forms of neurodivergence stay focused and motivated while working. If you live alone like me, sites like Focusmate are great places to book free body doubling sessions with like-minded people. You can even put on a fun soundtrack or favorite podcast and jam out as you clean.

But it's not enough just to clean your kitchen once — you've got to maintain it. To accomplish this, I use a 15x15x15 Kitchen System, which has transformed the way I clean my kitchen.

Courtesy Linda Ya

One of the biggest tidying challenges we face is letting things get to an overwhelming point where we don’t even know where to start. That’s where this 15x15x15 system comes in handy. The foundation of this system is giving yourself permission to not have a perfectly tidy kitchen. This may feel counterintuitive, but the key is to feel comfortable doing short bursts of tidying, without expecting yourself to get everything done in a single session.

To create your 15x15x15-minute system, turn to “habit stacking," which means pairing our new habit (15 minutes of kitchen tidying) with current habits we’ve already established. Here’s an example:

Courtesy Linda Yi

4. Cooking Date Night (x3)

My fourth technique combines everything we’ve learned so far … and gives us three date nights (or family activities), to boot.

Courtesy Linda Yi

Friday: Grocery shop for Sunday’s meal and pick up a treat for dessert. Order your favorite takeout and have a movie night in.

Saturday: It’s time for a house-wide tidy party! Vote on your favorite tunes and get cleaning as a group. When your kitchen’s sparkling, leave it alone. Go out for a dinner date.

Sunday: Our cooking date! Ask your partner (or housemate) to pick up flowers and wine for the table. Enjoy cooking your meal and give yourselves permission to take as long as you need. Savor your meal by cozy candlelight.

Now the only thing left is to pick what to make, which leads us to our last tip.

5. Make the basics interesting by leaning into limitations.

ADHD-ers often find themselves in somewhat of a culinary Catch-22. On one hand, basic recipes can feel boring; on the other, more complex recipes can feel overwhelming.

My fifth and final technique is all about working with our brains to make the basics interesting. And as a comic artist who loves Sichuan food, I found the perfect combination in illustrated recipe cards.

My first self-imposed limitation was choosing a single cuisine. I naturally went with Sichuanese, which is my absolute favorite (plus I had access to an entire archive of family recipes).

My second limitation was to choose recipes simple enough to fit onto a one-page card.

I often struggled with following recipes because my eyes would skip over paragraphs, leading me to miss important steps, or the recipes were so long that by the time I scrolled down to the steps, I’d forgotten how much of each ingredient I was supposed to use.

I began drawing these recipe cards for my own use, and they’ve now evolved into a series of visually interesting and easy-to-follow guides to simple Sichuanese cooking:

Front:

Courtesy Linda Yi

Back:

Courtesy Linda Yi

Now, whenever the desire to cook strikes, I simply choose one (or more) of these recipe cards and get started!

Of course, drawing your own recipe cards isn’t the only way to make the basics interesting. You can also limit your tools (for instance, what can you make with just an Instant Pot?) or limit your ingredients (what can you make with potatoes?).

Lean into your limitations and watch your creativity flourish! Happy cooking!