IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 74% off candles, cookware sets, more — some ship free

Keep Thanksgiving simple with tea-brined turkey and unfussy apple pie

Save time during the holidays with these quicker, yes still delicious, recipes.

Chef Erin French packs a punch of flavor in roast turkey, apple pie

04:51
/ Source: TODAY
By Erin French

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Erin French is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to, no-fuss Thanksgiving recipes. She shows us how to make a tea-brined turkey and the easiest apple pie.

Smoky Tea-Brined Turkey
Helen Healey / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Smoky Tea-Brined Turkey

Erin French

Lapsang souchong is a special Chinese black tea that has been smoked dried over pinewood fire. The result is a delicious, slightly smoky and juicy bird — without smoking up your kitchen.

Unfussy Apple Pie
Helen Healey / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Unfussy Apple Pie

Erin French

No need to be fussy with this easy pie. No crimping, no lattice work — heck, you don't even need a pie dish! Homemade pie crust is a cinch and oh so satisfying to make, but there is no shame in using a store-bought crust if you want to be even more unfussy.

If you like those terrific turkey day recipes, you should also try these:

Fried Squash Rings with Pear, Dried Cherries and Feta
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fried Squash Rings with Pear, Dried Cherries and Feta

Erin French
Spiced Squash Chiffon Pie
Nicole Franzen
Get The Recipe

Spiced Squash Chiffon Pie

Erin French
Erin French

Erin French is the chef and owner of The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine and the host of "The Lost Kitchen" on Magnolia Network. 