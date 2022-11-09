Keep Thanksgiving simple with tea-brined turkey and unfussy apple pie

Chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Erin French is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of her go-to, no-fuss Thanksgiving recipes. She shows us how to make a tea-brined turkey and the easiest apple pie.

Lapsang souchong is a special Chinese black tea that has been smoked dried over pinewood fire. The result is a delicious, slightly smoky and juicy bird — without smoking up your kitchen.

No need to be fussy with this easy pie. No crimping, no lattice work — heck, you don't even need a pie dish! Homemade pie crust is a cinch and oh so satisfying to make, but there is no shame in using a store-bought crust if you want to be even more unfussy.

