Eric Ripert keeps seafood simple with herby salmon and shrimp skewers

Chef, television show host and author Eric Ripert is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a couple the simplest — and most flavorful — recipes from his new cookbook, "Seafood Simple." He shows us how to prepare grilled shrimp and pineapple skewers with a green curry sauce and fresh salmon fillets with lemon-dill oil.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

This is a recipe that requires a lower oven temperature, as cooking salmon slowly at a low temperature doesn't cause it to release albumin (the white protein you might see when cooked at higher temperatures), and so it remains inside the flesh, making the fish tender and giving it an even consistency when cooked. If your salmon fillet has pin bones, I would recommend removing them after it's cooked, as they are easier to get out. Serve with boiled potatoes or cucumber salad alongside.

I like to serve the shrimp with the tails on, mostly for aesthetics, but you can remove them if you wish. Pineapple goes really well here, but you can swap it out for cantaloupe or even mango if you prefer.

