Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eric Ripert

Eric Ripert, chef and seafood expert at Le Bernardin in New York City, who was long-time friends with Anthony Bourdain before his passing, is visiting TODAY to demonstrate two recipes with tropical flair — you know, just in case you can't take a vacation this winter. Your taste buds can take you far, far away. He's making snapper baked with coconut milk and ginger, plus Caribbean fried rice with shrimp, mango and ginger — dishes that are sure to brighten up dinnertime.

Bake fish in a fragrant mixture of coconut milk, tomatoes and ginger for a luxurious dinner that's surprisingly easy to prepare.

Make the sun shine in your kitchen with this Caribbean-style fried rice with shrimp, mango, pineapple and ginger.

If you like those seafood recipes, you should also try these: