Food

Ditch your diet for Epic Meal Time's doughnut pancakes and bacon-wrapped burger

TODAY

YouTube star Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make a few of his favorite over-the-top indulgent recipes. He shows us how to prepare doughnut pancakes with candied bacon, marshmallow-filled s'mores ravioli and a bacon-wrapped burger.

Doughnut-Stuffed Pancakes
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

What's better than pancakes? Fluffy, chocolate-filled, bacon-sprinkled, ice cream-topped pancakes!

S'mores Ravioli
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Make s'mores crispy and bite size by sealing marshmallows in a crispy graham-coated ravioli pockets. Then drown them in chocolate sauce and dig in.

All-Bacon Burger

Don't just put a few strips of bacon on a burger and call it a day. Go all out with bacon-wrapped everything. The burger? Wrap it in bacon. The cheese? Cover it in bacon. The bun? Bake it with bacon inside.

If you like those extra-indugent recipes, you should also try these:

Doughnut Bread Pudding
Get the recipe
Banana Bread Cinnamon Rolls with Cream Cheese Glaze
Get the recipe

More: Food Food On the show

TOP