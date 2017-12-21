Food

Epic Italian eats: Giant sandwiches, pasta Bolognese and eggplant rollatini

TODAY

Chef Anthony Scotto of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City is stopping by TODAY to cook great Italian game-day food for the next installment of the TODAY Food Loves Football series. He's sharing easy entertaining recipes for this wonderful weekend when football season and Christmas coincide.

Make giant hero sandwich, eggplant rollatini for Saturday night football

He shows us how to make pasta with meaty Bolognese sauce, a hearty hero layered with Italian meats and cheese, plus cheesy eggplant rollatini with tomato and basil sauce. These dishes are perfect for game day gatherings — or any other festive get-togethers!

Penne with Veal and Chicken Bolognese
Anthony Scotto's Penne with Veal and Chicken Bolognese
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

Bolognese is the ultimate Italian comfort food. The rich, meaty sauce is incredibly flavorful and only gets better when you toss it with al dente pasta and top it with Parmesan cheese.

Italian Hero Sandwich
Anthony Scotto's Italian Hero Sandwich
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
10-15
Get the recipe

This super-sized sandwich is great for feeding big groups with minimal effort. Assemble the meat-, cheese- and veggie-stuffed sandwich, slice, serve — and then sit back, relax and watch it disappear.

Eggplant Rollatini
Anthony Scotto's Eggplant Rollatini
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Tender eggplant, fresh basil and creamy cheese get rolled up, topped with tangy tomato sauce and drizzled with olive oil to make an intensely flavorful Italian appetizer.

