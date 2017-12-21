Epic Italian eats: Giant sandwiches, pasta Bolognese and eggplant rollatini

share tweet pin email

Chef Anthony Scotto of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City is stopping by TODAY to cook great Italian game-day food for the next installment of the TODAY Food Loves Football series. He's sharing easy entertaining recipes for this wonderful weekend when football season and Christmas coincide.

He shows us how to make pasta with meaty Bolognese sauce, a hearty hero layered with Italian meats and cheese, plus cheesy eggplant rollatini with tomato and basil sauce. These dishes are perfect for game day gatherings — or any other festive get-togethers!

Bolognese is the ultimate Italian comfort food. The rich, meaty sauce is incredibly flavorful and only gets better when you toss it with al dente pasta and top it with Parmesan cheese.

This super-sized sandwich is great for feeding big groups with minimal effort. Assemble the meat-, cheese- and veggie-stuffed sandwich, slice, serve — and then sit back, relax and watch it disappear.

Tender eggplant, fresh basil and creamy cheese get rolled up, topped with tangy tomato sauce and drizzled with olive oil to make an intensely flavorful Italian appetizer.

