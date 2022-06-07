Internet loses its mind over couple who said they had Minnie, Mickey at wedding instead of food

Reddit users went off on a person who claimed in a forum that she and her husband skipped catering their wedding so they could afford an appearance by Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

“My fiancée (M30) and I just got married two months ago and we had our dream wedding,” Reddit user throwaway_family9525 said in the post on the AmIAnAsshole, or AITA, forum.

However, wrote the user, a self-described “huge Disney fan,” “about a month and a half ago my aunt started posting on Facebook about how disappointed she was with the whole ordeal and a few guests sided with her.

“The cost to have both Minnie and Mickey for a good chunk of time (30 minutes) was almost exactly what our parents allotted for our catering budget, so we scheduled an appearance during our first dance and our wedding photos, forgoing served food (though there were PLENTY of facilities at the venue where people could eat…),” she wrote.

The post has been removed by moderators, who say in the thread that they “remove posts from feeds for a variety of reasons, including keeping communities safe, civil, and true to their purpose.”

Some online speculated that the post might be fake.

An attempt to reach the Reddit user for comment went unanswered. Disney Weddings did not immediately respond to messages via its social media accounts or online portal.

In the two days since the post appeared, it has circulated across social media, with many users sharing screenshots questioning why the couple would opt for Disney entertainment instead of food. A spokesperson for Reddit confirmed that the screenshot being circulated was of the post initially in the r/AITA group.

“Minnie” began trending on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

In recent years, the AITA forum “has become the go-to place to find out if you’re in the wrong, to tell somebody else they’re in the wrong, or, better yet, to sit back and watch the sparks fly,” according to Fast Company, which reported in 2020 that the pandemic “only made AITA more of an essential destination, full of surrogate assholes to sub in for heartless politicians and corporate overlords.”

The bride said on Reddit it cost about $2,750 per 30-minute session with Mickey and Minnie. They hired the Disney characters on two days. She clarified in later comments that the actors “joined my husband and I as well as our photographer for a private lunch.”

Many of the roughly 2,400 comments in the thread responding to the bride sided with the guests.

“I love Disney — but damn you are rude,” a Reddit user wrote.

“Don’t host a party if you can’t take care of your guests,” another wrote.

“If meeting two random people dressed in Disney costume was so important to you, why did you have a wedding with guests?” another Reddit user wrote. “You should have just had yourself with those two actors, taken pictures and video and shared with friends and family.”

On Twitter, people were equally as shocked.

“This is the social contract, people: you can have whatever kind of wedding you want, but your guests get to gossip about it as much as they want,” a user wrote. “You give them Mickey and Minnie instead of food, and you’re shocked they have opinions?”

“Imagine sitting at a table with no food watching two weirdos in costumes pose for pictures with Mickey and Minnie Mouse,” a Twitter user wrote.

“if you hire Mickey and Minnie Mouse for your wedding you are legally obligated to have them represent you in the divorce,” another user joked.

This story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.