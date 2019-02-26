Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 26, 2019, 12:47 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Ever wonder what it's really like behind the scenes at the TODAY Show studio? Soon, fans from all over the world will be able to enjoy a one-of-a-kind themed experience that will feel like stepping right into a live news broadcast.

This spring, guests at the Universal Orlando Resort will be able to fuel up for a day of fun at the new TODAY Cafe.

And we want to send you — and three friends! — to the cafe's grand opening!

Get ready to be fully immersed in TODAY. Universal Orlando Creative

This interactive dining experience will transport people to Rockefeller Center's Studio 1A with real stage lighting and plenty of orange decor — because any proper TODAY Cafe needs an Orange Room, of course.

TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Sheinelle Jones and Willie Geist have helped to inspire both the food and the experience in the cafe.

Enjoy trendy new menu items like avocado toast. Universal Orlando Creative

Fans of TODAY Food will no longer have to cook their own versions of Al's famously delicious meals at home. The cafe menu will offer unique seasonal dishes, inspired by Al's favorite recipes.

Some of the daily dishes, which can be ordered for sit-down or takeout, include New York-inspired sandwiches and salads, fresh pastries baked in-house and locally roasted coffees made just for the TODAY Cafe. There will also be fresh cheese plates, and trendy items like avocado toast and fruity açaí bowls.

And if you're ready to wine down like Kathie Lee and Hoda, a selection of wines and beers on tap will also be available.

In the afternoon, wine down with one of Kathie Lee and Hoda's favorite libations. Universal Orlando Creative

The TODAY Cafe, which will be open this spring, is located just inside the park's iconic arches, steps away from the Universal Studios store.

Ready to catch up on TODAY's latest headlines before hitting the rides at Universal Studios Florida? Enter the TODAY Cafe Flyaway Sweepstakes. All you have to do is fill out your information in the form below!

One grand prize winner will receive a trip for four guests that includes transportation, lodging and day passes to the park! Guests will also be able to attend the grand opening of the TODAY Show Cafe and enjoy a taping of the broadcast.

The contest opens Feb. 26, 2019 and ends March 12, 2019.