Entenmann’s makes dozens of baked goods, from little hand pies to loaf cakes. But the company is probably best known for its bite-sized chocolate chip cookies.

On Thursday, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. (the company that owns Entenmann's) issued a voluntary recall of its Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies across 36 states and Washington, D.C. According to the FDA, the individual packages may contain little bits of blue plastic, which pose a choking hazard.

Entenmann's Little Bites soft baked cookies FDA/Entenmann's

"The plastic is not baked into the product since it was introduced during the packaging process; however, consumption of the plastic pieces may result in a choking hazard," reads the FDA recall statement. The FDA also noted that, "Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, so no Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected."

While there have been no reported injuries, Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc. says the affected boxes are being removed from supermarket shelves. Any consumer who thinks they may be in possession of a potentially hazardous box should not consume it and is being advised to "return the package to its place of purchase for a full refund."

The full list of states (which are mostly on the East Coast, in the Midwest and South) affected by the recall can be found here.

When reached via email, a representative for Entenmann's told TODAY, "We received a small number of consumer reports, took immediate action to investigate and have corrected the manufacturing issue in the bakery where the cookies were made.

"We take quality control and safety very seriously and are committed to producing only the highest quality products."

To check if your box is affected, first look for a "Best By" date of either Aug. 31, 2019 or Sept. 7, 2019 on the top of the box. The UPC code is 7203002378 and the lot code is 1350.

Bimbo Bakeries' consumer hotline (1- 800-984-0989) is also open 24 hours a day, seven days a week to field any complaints or concerns.