Homer Simpson’s dream job just became available: Chief Donut Officer!

Entenmann’s Bakery is now looking for someone to fill this honorary role and it sounds like a pretty sweet gig.

The lucky person who lands this pastry position will get a year’s supply of doughnuts, along with $5,000 in cash and some limited-edition Entenmann’s swag.

But how does one become the next CDO?

Entenmann’s is hosting a contest, asking fans of both the brand and doughnuts in general, to share how they would make the company’s doughnuts even better and what they would like the next Entenmann’s doughnut flavor to be. Other questions on the online entry form include how the applicant would spread the love of Entenmann’s doughnuts, if chosen for the position, as well as where they enjoy eating their favorite doughnut.

Entenmann’s staff will narrow the entries down to the top five based on originality, creativity and those entrants who clearly display a real passion for the hole-y pastry. The final five will then need to submit a video explaining why they think they deserve the honor of becoming the company's first Chief Donut Officer.

The videos will be posted online for the public to vote for their favorite finalist, with polls closing on Aug. 2. However, judges will ultimately select the final winner based on voter input, and various other criteria, by Aug. 6.

The remaining four finalists will still come out OK, pocketing $1,000 each and a year’s supply of doughnuts, provided in the form of a $364 prepaid debit card.

People are already weighing in on the opportunity to become a CDO. One fan commented on Entenmann's Instagram account that his wife would surely tell them he's been an official Chief Donut Officer around his house for many years, while another joked "This is a C suite I’d like to be in."

Another fan promised, "To protect and serve delicious donuts and the smiles they cause! That my friends ... shall be my duty as Donut Officer."

Entenmann’s, which makes more than a billion doughnuts every year (in flavors like apple cider, lemon crumb and glazed buttermilk) says that since its founding in 1898, it's made more than 15 billion donuts, which, if laid end-to-end, would wrap around the earth more than 30 times.

Not even Homer could down that many doughnuts ... well, at least not in one sitting.