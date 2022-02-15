Energizing eats: Coffee bars and banana bread overnight oats

Be the champion of your day with energizing, nutrient-packed, delicious and fuss-free fare: banana bread overnight oats and coffee bars. Whip them up fast and devour them even faster.

Joy Bauer's banana bread overnight oats. Courtesy Joy Bauer

I’m calling this overnight GOATmeal — because it is the Greatest of All Time oatmeal — packed with energizing ingredients and dessert-like flavor. It’s super creamy and has all the cozy feels of banana bread … in oatmeal form. And while oatmeal is typically eaten warm, this type is eaten cold, straight out of the fridge. It reminds me of an indulgent chilled pudding or porridge. Just mix together all of the ingredients and allow the oats to sit and swell in the refrigerator overnight. I find it’s a perfect remedy for hectic morning meals. And if you prefer a warm breakfast meal, you can easily heat it up in the microwave right before eating (equally amazing). Of course, there’s always the option of sprinkling on some dark chocolate chips, too: I mean, chocolate chip banana bread for breakfast? Yes, please!

Get the recipe here.

Be your own bar-ista and make these no-bake, gluten-free coffee bars. They’re energy bars with a jolt of caffeine — perfect for a mid-morning or afternoon snack, but because they have real perk-up-power, you’ll want to avoid them closer to bedtime. No biggie if you’re caffeine-sensitive (or you want to make them kid-friendly), simply follow the same directions, omitting the addition of instant coffee or espresso. Also, for a more protein-rich treat, swap chocolate-flavored protein powder for the cocoa powder. The mini chocolate chips are optional (but are they really?).

