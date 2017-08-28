Say goodbye to summer with grilled steak, beet salad and rosé cocktails

share tweet email

Chef Garrison Price stops by the TODAY kitchen to prepare the perfect end-of-summer meal. He shows us how to make a roasted beet and burrata cheese salad, grilled New York strip steak with beautiful baby eggplants and a fresh herb salsa and a refreshing sparkling rosé wine cocktail.

Beets have a delicious earthy sweetness that compliments the richness of the burrata. The beets can be prepared, marinated and chilled ahead of time, which makes this dish easy to serve for parties.

I love this recipe because it is super simple and features these gorgeous Fairy Tale eggplants. Salsa verde can be used as a condiment with any other protein or grilled vegetable of your choice.

This recipe is a great way to enjoy rosé at the end of summer.

If you like those summery recipes, you should also try these: