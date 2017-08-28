Say goodbye to summer with grilled steak, beet salad and rosé cocktails

Food

Chef Garrison Price stops by the TODAY kitchen to prepare the perfect end-of-summer meal. He shows us how to make a roasted beet and burrata cheese salad, grilled New York strip steak with beautiful baby eggplants and a fresh herb salsa and a refreshing sparkling rosé wine cocktail.

Roasted Baby Beets with Burrata, Lime and Garden Herbs
Beets have a delicious earthy sweetness that compliments the richness of the burrata. The beets can be prepared, marinated and chilled ahead of time, which makes this dish easy to serve for parties.

Grilled New York Strip Steak with Eggplant and Salsa Verde
I love this recipe because it is super simple and features these gorgeous Fairy Tale eggplants. Salsa verde can be used as a condiment with any other protein or grilled vegetable of your choice.

Rosé Spritz
This recipe is a great way to enjoy rosé at the end of summer.

