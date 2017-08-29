share tweet email

Chef and "Check, Please!" host Catherine De Orio visits the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite recipes to use up all your summer produce. She shows us how to make a noodle-free lasagna with grilled zucchini and pasta with roasted eggplant is a rich tomato sauce.

I love this recipe because it's lighter than traditional lasagna and is bursting with garden fresh flavor. Even a pasta-lover like myself doesn't miss the noodles! This recipe has a lot of steps, but since it freezes well, I try to always make one or two extra to keep in the freezer for dinner another night.

I love eggplant and this traditional Sicilian dish is one of my favorites. The traditional way of making it is to fry the eggplant, but I like to roast it to keep the dish a bit lighter.

