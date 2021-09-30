Eminem opens restaurant called Mom's Spaghetti, serves fans at grand opening

Call it a case of life imitating art.

Eminem just brought one of his most famous song lyrics to life in the form of a new restaurant called Mom's Spaghetti and the rapper was on hand for the grand opening of the Detroit takeout joint this week.

In his hit song "Lose Yourself," the rapper famously drops the following lyrics: "His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti." The song was a part of the "8 Mile" soundtrack in 2002 and instantly gained popularity for its catchy beat and vivid lyrics.

And although the thought of regurgitated spaghetti hardly sounds appetizing, the 48-year-old found a creative way to repurpose his somewhat graphic lyrics into an Italian takeout spot that serves up hearty dishes with a side of nostalgia.

Mom's Spaghetti is located inside Union Assembly restaurant, a new business that recently opened on the ground floor of Little Caesars, and it's a partnership with Union Joints Restaurant Group, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Eminem made an appearance at the grand opening this week and served several fans at the restaurant's walk-up window as he gave them takeout boxes of spaghetti and took selfies with them. The rapper even posted about the event on his Instagram page, writing "Detroit- 2day is THE day. Come down for our pasta debut! 🍝 #MomsSpaghetti Grand Opening @ 5pm."

So, what's on the menu at Mom's Spaghetti? Well, naturally, spaghetti is the main attraction and costs $9. You can add meatballs for $3 or vegan meatballs for $5 if you're so inclined. Or, if you prefer to eat your spaghetti with some bread, the restaurant offers an $11 sghetti sandwich. Customers order through a walk-up window and there is limited seating inside.

Eminem appears in a spirited advertisement for the restaurant that begins with a narrator saying "Get your sweaters ready, Detroit, Mom's Spaghetti is coming to 2131 Woodward Avenue." The rapper then pretends to barf up a takeout box of Mom's Spaghetti.

Eminem has been serving up sick beats for decades but now the rapper can add this innovative restaurant to his extensive list of accomplishments. Of course, this isn't the first time he's thought about turning his lyrics into a business. In 2017, downtown Detroit residents were treated to a Mom's Spaghetti pop-up at a local club called Shelter. The star's manager Paul Rosenberg expressed his excitement over the permanent location in a press release posted on Eminem's website.

“The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long," he said.

After you're done enjoying some spaghetti, you can pop upstairs to a store called The Trailer, where fans can experience what Rosenberg describes as a "uniquely-curated environment" and purchase a mix of Eminem and Mom's Spaghetti merchandise.

