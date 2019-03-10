Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 10, 2019, 3:31 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Elizabeth Heiskell

Entertaining for a big crowd soon? Don't stress and don't sweat it. These recipes are perfect party starters for any festive event so I'm sharing them with everyone at Charleston Wine + Food this weekend!

This recipe combines two of my favorite foods to make one amazingly savory easy-to-pickup bite. Feel free to adjust the amount of crushed red pepper added to the dough.

Candied bacon, or “pig candy” as we often call it, is always a home run. We love to keep the bacon strips whole and stuff them into a mint julep cup to make the perfect nibble for any cocktail. The whole process, including cooling, doesn't take very long!

This drink is so easy to make, it will quickly become one of your most favorite party cocktails. It couldn’t be any easier to make, plus it freezes beautifully. You can actually make it months ahead so it’s ready when you are.

This recipe is a New Orleans favorite. Of course, in NOLA even the fruit gets tipsy! These cherries are delicious on their own, but they make for a to-die-for addition to many classic cocktails!