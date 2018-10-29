Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Helen Ray

If you're planning a big Halloween bash or just a small (but spooky) get together, these recipes are all you'll need for a frightful event. Elizabeth Heiskell stopped by TODAY to share a few of her favorites freaky foods from severed finger hot dogs for kids to a bloody vampire cranberry cocktail that's perfect for adult revelers.

1. Spooky Avocado Dip With Tortilla Chips

This avocado dip takes guacamole to the next level with the help of a carved pumpkin and clever placement of the creamy green dip.

2. Severed Finger Hot Dogs

With ketchup and a little handy knife work, you can turn hot dogs into realistic-looking fingers. This kid-friendly snack also has swap options for vegetarians or those who don't eat pork.

3. Pastry Puff-Wrapped Mummy Brie

How adorable is this mummified brie cheese? Not all Halloween treats have to be spooky. This puff pastry-wrapped brie is delicious, gooey and looks just as good as it tastes!

4. Batty Cream Cheese and Pecan Rolled Grapes

These cream cheese and pecan rolled grapes feature a fun surprise inside when someone takes a bite.

5. Rice Crispy Treat Brains

A little red icing goes a long way to make these sweet brains look incredibly realistic. Plus, with few ingredients and few steps, this crowd pleaser is also easy to make.

6. Bloody Vampire Cocktail

A classic cranberry cocktail is the perfect Halloween treat when redubbed as a bloody Vampire cocktail.

7. Gummy Worm Shooters

This versatile recipe makes for a fun dessert kids can slurp up throughout the part. For an adult twist, add a little vodka.