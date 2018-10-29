Get the latest from TODAY

By Helen Ray

If you're planning a big Halloween bash or just a small (but spooky) get together, these recipes are all you'll need for a frightful event. Elizabeth Heiskell stopped by TODAY to share a few of her favorites freaky foods from severed finger hot dogs for kids to a bloody vampire cranberry cocktail that's perfect for adult revelers.

1. Spooky Avocado Dip With Tortilla Chips

This avocado dip takes guacamole to the next level with the help of a carved pumpkin and clever placement of the creamy green dip.

Get The Recipe

Spooky Avocado Dip With Tortilla Chips

Elizabeth Heiskell

2. Severed Finger Hot Dogs

With ketchup and a little handy knife work, you can turn hot dogs into realistic-looking fingers. This kid-friendly snack also has swap options for vegetarians or those who don't eat pork.

Get The Recipe

Severed Finger Hot Dogs

Elizabeth Heiskell

3. Pastry Puff-Wrapped Mummy Brie

How adorable is this mummified brie cheese? Not all Halloween treats have to be spooky. This puff pastry-wrapped brie is delicious, gooey and looks just as good as it tastes!

Get The Recipe

Pastry Puff Wrapped Mummy Brie

Elizabeth Heiskell

4. Batty Cream Cheese and Pecan Rolled Grapes

These cream cheese and pecan rolled grapes feature a fun surprise inside when someone takes a bite.

Get The Recipe

Batty Cream Cheese and Pecan Rolled Grapes

Elizabeth Heiskell

5. Rice Crispy Treat Brains

A little red icing goes a long way to make these sweet brains look incredibly realistic. Plus, with few ingredients and few steps, this crowd pleaser is also easy to make.

6. Bloody Vampire Cocktail

A classic cranberry cocktail is the perfect Halloween treat when redubbed as a bloody Vampire cocktail.

Get The Recipe

Halloween Vampire Cranberry Cocktail

Elizabeth Heiskell

7. Gummy Worm Shooters

This versatile recipe makes for a fun dessert kids can slurp up throughout the part. For an adult twist, add a little vodka.

Get The Recipe

Gummy Worm Shooter

Elizabeth Heiskell