Elizabeth Heiskell is serving up nostalgia with '70s-inspired recipes

The Debutante Farmer, Elizabeth Heiskell, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to turn back the kitchen clock to the 1970s in honor of Hoda and Jenna's TODAY Halloween '70s Variety Hour. She's serving up wonderfully retro recipes that are still great for serving, snacking and gifting today: roast chicken with pineapple, pretzel and strawberry gelatin salad and piña coladas.

This is a great opportunity to bring out and use your classic Corning Ware. The style of this baked chicken dish is undeniably a bit dated, but the combo of sweet and savory flavors is timeless. You'll be surprised by how good this dish still is.

Congealed salads, a staple of the past, are having a wiggly-jiggly renaissance today. They can be prepared a few days ahead and make for an impressive presentation.

If you like piña coladas ... then this is the drink for you! It's a cool, refreshing taste of the tropics that can be enjoyed anywhere. Top it with a cherry and let the fruity flavors take you away to paradise.

