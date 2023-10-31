IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

See how the TODAY anchors created their iconic Halloween looks!

Elizabeth Heiskell is serving up nostalgia with '70s-inspired recipes

Kick it old school in the kitchen with gelatin salad, pineapple chicken and more '70s-style recipes.
/ Source: TODAY
By Elizabeth Heiskell

The Debutante Farmer, Elizabeth Heiskell, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to turn back the kitchen clock to the 1970s in honor of Hoda and Jenna's TODAY Halloween '70s Variety Hour. She's serving up wonderfully retro recipes that are still great for serving, snacking and gifting today: roast chicken with pineapple, pretzel and strawberry gelatin salad and piña coladas.

Pineapple Chicken Surprise
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Pineapple Chicken Surprise

Elizabeth Heiskell

This is a great opportunity to bring out and use your classic Corning Ware. The style of this baked chicken dish is undeniably a bit dated, but the combo of sweet and savory flavors is timeless. You'll be surprised by how good this dish still is.

Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Elizabeth Heiskell

Congealed salads, a staple of the past, are having a wiggly-jiggly renaissance today. They can be prepared a few days ahead and make for an impressive presentation.

Piña Colada
TODAY

Get The Recipe

Piña Colada

Elizabeth Heiskell

If you like piña coladas ... then this is the drink for you! It's a cool, refreshing taste of the tropics that can be enjoyed anywhere. Top it with a cherry and let the fruity flavors take you away to paradise.

If you like those throw-back recipes, you should also try these:

Dylan's Pistachio Cake
Dylan Dreyer

Get The Recipe

Dylan's Pistachio Cake

Dylan Dreyer
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Jocelyn Delk Adams
Elizabeth Heiskell