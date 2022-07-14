IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

24 must-haves for stress-free summer travel — starting at $9

Elizabeth Heiskell makes 3 picnic-perfect salads

Keep summer entertaining light and bright with these chilled salads and frosty margaritas.

Try these two delicious must-make summer salads

04:32
/ Source: TODAY
By Elizabeth Heiskell

Entertaining expert and cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the Debutante Farmer, is joining TODAY to share some of her favorite easy summer entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make a veggie- and fruit-filled pasta salad, caprese salad with prosciutto, refreshing squash and fennel salad and frozen peach margaritas.

Icebox Pasta Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Icebox Pasta Salad

Elizabeth Heiskell

This recipe uses everything in the icebox. If you have red onion, a little piece of squash or zucchini, leftover chicken, berries, peaches, apples or one random tomato throw it in there. This is also amazing for lunchboxes the next day and delicious at room temperature.

Caprese Pasta Salad with Crispy Prosciutto
Get The Recipe

Caprese Pasta Salad with Crispy Prosciutto

Elizabeth Heiskell

This recipe shines in the summer! It's perfect for a picnic or beach day. Bright tomatoes, creamy mozzarella and crispy prosciutto make this a flavorful and textural sensation.

Shaved Zucchini, Squash and Fennel Salad
Get The Recipe

Shaved Zucchini, Squash and Fennel Salad

Elizabeth Heiskell

This side dish is perfect for summer because you don't even have to turn on your oven. A hot kitchen is the last place you want to be in the summer.

Frozen Aperol Peach Margarita Pitcher
Get The Recipe

Frozen Aperol Peach Margarita Pitcher

Elizabeth Heiskell

What's not to love about summer peaches, Aperol, tequila and creamy coconut milk blended together? Doesn't get much better!

If you like those summery recipes, you should also try these:

Marinated Skirt Steak
Lanna Apisukh
Get The Recipe

Marinated Skirt Steak

Elizabeth Heiskell
Grilled Peaches with Goat Cheese and Prosciutto
Elizabeth Heiskell
Get The Recipe

Grilled Peaches with Goat Cheese and Prosciutto

Elizabeth Heiskell
Elizabeth Heiskell