Elizabeth Heiskell makes 3 picnic-perfect salads

Entertaining expert and cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell, aka the Debutante Farmer, is joining TODAY to share some of her favorite easy summer entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make a veggie- and fruit-filled pasta salad, caprese salad with prosciutto, refreshing squash and fennel salad and frozen peach margaritas.

This recipe uses everything in the icebox. If you have red onion, a little piece of squash or zucchini, leftover chicken, berries, peaches, apples or one random tomato throw it in there. This is also amazing for lunchboxes the next day and delicious at room temperature.

This recipe shines in the summer! It's perfect for a picnic or beach day. Bright tomatoes, creamy mozzarella and crispy prosciutto make this a flavorful and textural sensation.

This side dish is perfect for summer because you don't even have to turn on your oven. A hot kitchen is the last place you want to be in the summer.

What's not to love about summer peaches, Aperol, tequila and creamy coconut milk blended together? Doesn't get much better!

