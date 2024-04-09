It's a party with Elizabeth Heiskell's caramelized onion dip and loaded queso

The Debutante Farmer, Elizabeth Heiskell, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to help Hoda and Jenna celebrate their five-year hosting anniversary. To mark this festive milestone she's making a few of her favorite fun party recipes. She shows us how to make gilded margarita gelatin bites, caramelized onion dip and zesty queso dip with tasty nacho toppings.

This onion dip reminds me of the store-bought onion dip my mother always bought for my sleepovers. This recipe is just satisfying but a whole lot more fancy. Creamy onion dip can be made easily without resorting to packets of artificially flavored powdered soup mix. It just takes a little patience to let the onions cook to a rich, caramelized golden brown. This delicious dip is well worth the wait and can be made ahead of time.

Jell-O shots get an elegant upgrade in this recipe. Juicy citrus and tequila lend the classic flavors of a margarita cocktail, while flecks of gold leaf add a little bit of luxury. They are fun, fancy and playful at the same time.

Queso is pretty much a perfect food in my opinion, and this recipe takes it to the next level! My brother-in-law came up with this recipe, and I stole it as fast as I could. It is a river of cheese with an island of seasoned beef, salsa, guacamole, beans, sour cream and pico de gallo. What’s not to love?

