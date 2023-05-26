BIRD bakery's Elizabeth Chambers is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite recipes from her mom, which just so happen to be perfect for summer picnics. She shows us how to make chicken salad with flavorful mix-ins and a super-simple peach and blueberry cobbler.

This is the best chicken salad you’ve ever tasted! It’s different and delicious and the perfect meal for any time of the day — whether it's for lunch in a sandwich, on top of greens as a salad or as a dip with crackers or crudités, you can’t go wrong. Plus, it's a great way to use up leftover roast chicken.

When I was little, my mom made small finger sandwiches for my tea parties, and as we grew up, no picnic or boat ride was complete without her beloved tarragon chicken salad sandwiches. I've always loved the recipe, and it's very meaningful to me, but it has been amazing to watch thousands of customers fall in love with it over the past almost 12 years of serving it at BIRD bakery.

This is my mother's super-simple, six-ingredient (not including the fruit) cobbler recipe. It was the first cobbler recipe I learned to make, and now it's a BIRD bakery favorite and my go-to quick and easy dessert.

