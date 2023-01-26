Elevate your veggies with fennel Caesar and ricotta-stuffed squash

Chef and restaurateur Greg Baxtrom of Olmstead restaurant in Brooklyn, New York is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite seasonal, veggie-forward recipes. He shows us how to make a fennel Caesar salad topped with savory granola and ricotta-filled delicata squash vases.

One of the reasons I love this recipe is that it's full of familiar flavors — who doesn't love a Caesar salad? You can make this recipe with any sturdy vegetable, like Brussels sprouts or carrots, but I choose fennel here just because it's one of my favorites. A traditional Caesar salad doesn't have any vegetables, so this version is a nice way to make the dish more vegetable-forward. If you have leftover granola, snack on it throughout the day.

The ricotta-stuffed squash is a beautiful dish to make when you're entertaining at home, and you can easily prep and plate them ahead of time. Delicata squash and ricotta are a delicious pairing — one that we love to eat when it's cold outside. This dish provides a new way to experience that flavor profile.

