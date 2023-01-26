IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 bestsellers shoppers can't stop buying — and they're all under $30

Elevate your veggies with fennel Caesar and ricotta-stuffed squash

Greg Baxtrom is here to get you excited about cold-weather vegetables.

Fennel top Caesar salad, ricotta-filled squash: Get the recipes

04:30
/ Source: TODAY
By Greg Baxtrom

Chef and restaurateur Greg Baxtrom of Olmstead restaurant in Brooklyn, New York is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite seasonal, veggie-forward recipes. He shows us how to make a fennel Caesar salad topped with savory granola and ricotta-filled delicata squash vases.

Fennel Top Caesar Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Fennel Top Caesar Salad

Greg Baxtrom

One of the reasons I love this recipe is that it's full of familiar flavors — who doesn't love a Caesar salad? You can make this recipe with any sturdy vegetable, like Brussels sprouts or carrots, but I choose fennel here just because it's one of my favorites. A traditional Caesar salad doesn't have any vegetables, so this version is a nice way to make the dish more vegetable-forward. If you have leftover granola, snack on it throughout the day.

Ricotta-Stuffed Delicata Squash with Prosciutto
Olmstead

Get The Recipe

Ricotta-Stuffed Delicata Squash with Prosciutto

Greg Baxtrom

The ricotta-stuffed squash is a beautiful dish to make when you're entertaining at home, and you can easily prep and plate them ahead of time. Delicata squash and ricotta are a delicious pairing — one that we love to eat when it's cold outside. This dish provides a new way to experience that flavor profile.

If you like those fresh recipes, you should also try these:

Root Vegetable Harvest Salad with Crispy Quinoa
Skyler Bouchard

Get The Recipe

Root Vegetable Harvest Salad with Crispy Quinoa

Skyler Bouchard
Golden Root Vegetable Potpie
Paul Brissman

Get The Recipe

Golden Root Vegetable Potpie

Antoni Porowski
Greg Baxtrom