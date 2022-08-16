Summer isn't over yet and we want to continue capitalizing on all of the season's sensational produce while we still can. This week on TODAY Table, Elena Besser is sharing some of her favorite ways to make delicious pasta dishes pop with flavor. By using fresh vegetables and ingredients that pair beautifully with classic, family-friendly meals like mac and cheese and one-pot pasta, Besser makes two dinners that are sure to be repeats on the weekly menu.

First up, she's using sweet, irresistible corn to amp up a dish that's not on the cob! By adding a little bacon, she really makes a mac and cheese that kids and adults like will crave. Next, she combines fresh zucchini with buttery, earthy pistachios for an easy pasta that tastes gourmet. Let's dig in!

Love mac and cheese but want to give it a summer-twist? Sweet corn mac and cheese embraces the bounty of in-season produce to create a creamy yet cheesy sauce, free of any milk! The pasta is topped with crispy bacon and fresh chives for an unbeatable summer dinner that will get on the table fast without breaking the bank!

Zucchini season is here! That means you’ll be able to enjoy the summer vegetable at peak flavor with a lower price point. In this preparation, zucchini is diced. Half of the zucchini is roasted, while the remaining half is cooked on the stovetop and blended to create a creamy veggie-packed sauce. The pasta is tossed in the sauce and topped with parmesan, roasted zucchini, pistachios and basil for a hearty yet healthy weeknight dinner!