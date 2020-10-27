These October bestsellers will make your life easier this fall!

Vote, then treat yourself to these Election Day freebies from Krispy Kreme and more

Chains are offering free food and discounts for hungry voters and poll workers on Election Day.
Food brands are offering some edible incentives to vote — or reward hard-working poll workers — with freebies and deals on Election Day.
By Aly Walansky

As record numbers of voters turn out to cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election, many have faced staggeringly long lines — with wait times in some areas exceeding 12 hours — leaving potential voters hungry.

Some chefs have addressed this issue by bringing food directly to people in line: Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen launched Chefs for the Polls, where local restaurants bring meals directly to voters as they wait.

And a few food brands are offering some edible incentives to vote — or reward hard-working poll workers — with freebies and deals on Election Day. Here, we've rounded up all the delicious deals to celebrate your civic duty.

Boston Market

Election Day could stretch well into the evening and beyond, so Boston Market’s deal may uniquely hit the spot. The chain is offering one free slider from 9 p.m. to close at all locations nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with no purchase necessary. This includes slider options such as Chicken Cheddar, Turkey Cheddar, Chicken Chipotle or BBQ Meatloaf.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

This popular salad chain is offering a free meal to poll workers on Election Day. To redeem the free meal, election workers must show proof in the form of a badge, pin or email confirmation. The offer is good for one free in-store entree, up to a $15 value.

Dos Toros

This Mexican food chain is offering election workers one free in-store entree, up to a $15 value, on Election Day. Proof must be shown to redeem offer.

Enlightened

Anyone who makes the effort to vote during such such a rough time deserves a sweet treat. How about free ice cream? Enlightened is giving away a coupon for free ice cream to anyone who mentions the word "vote" and tags @eatenlightened on Instagram stories on Election Day. They will also randomly select one person to win the grand prize — a year's worth of free Enlightened desserts.

Grubhub

Grubhub users will get to take advantage of all sorts of deals on Nov. 3, ranging from free delivery to discounts. Lobster chain Red Lobster will be offering free delivery on orders over $25, and 7-11 will have free delivery on orders over $15, as will BurgerFi. Burger King is offering $3 off on orders of $18 or more, California Pizza Kitchen fans will get $10 off on orders over $30. For Pret A Manger, get $5 off on orders over $15, and at Wow Bao, $5 off on orders over $20. There's other participating restaurants, too —from PF Chang's to Hooters, and many more. Those voting lines may be pretty exhausting, it's important to stay well fed and hydrated!

Krispy Kreme

Many are voting by mail this year, meaning they may have missed out on the coveted sticker proving they voted. On Nov. 3, anyone who visits participating Krispy Kreme locations will receive a free Original Glazed Doughnut and receive an “I Voted” sticker.

Pieology

Choice is a big part of the election process, and from Nov. 1-3, this chain will be offering an Election Day 2020 Bundle that includes two 11-inch Create Your Own pizzas and a shareable dessert — for the rather timely price of $20.20.

Seamless

Chobani and Seamless have teamed up to create a special deal for New York City-area poll workers. Starting Oct. 28, they will be giving up to 1,000 poll workers $40 to be used towards their next Seamless meal after working at the polls. Poll workers can enter their code for redemption between Oct. 28 and Nov. 11 by visiting perksforpollworkers.com and submitting their email along with a photo of their official NYC poll worker badge.

Aly Walansky