May 13, 2019, 1:00 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Alon Shaya

Eggplant season is swiftly approaching! This purple produce is not only delicious but also has healthy fiber, potassium and a variety of vitamins. It is great for frying, roasting, grilling, baking and more! Chef Alon Shaya is sharing a few of his favorite eggplant-filled recipes to make this versatile veggie the star of a week's worth of meals. He shows us how to make roasted eggplant with pine nuts, Israeli couscous with summer vegetables and fried eggplant with goat cheese.

Roasting eggplant turns its white flesh golden brown and gives it a wonderfully tender texture. The smoky tahini sauce, crunchy pine nuts and fresh herbs enhance the delicate, mild flavor of the eggplant.

I love frying eggplant because it gives it a wonderfully crispy crust while making the interior incredibly soft and creamy. My favorite way to finish it is with a bright tomato topping and herbed goat cheese to round out the dish.

This is a great dish to serve for summer get-togethers. It's filled with crisp veggies fresh herbs, it's easy to prepare and it can be made ahead. Serve it warm or at room temperature.

