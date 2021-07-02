Grill up za'atar chicken and a corn and halloumi salad for the 4th of July

Chef Edouard Massih, owner of Edy's Grocer in Brooklyn, New York, is joining TODAY to cook up a few of his favorite summer entertaining recipes — perfect for a Fourth of July party. He shows us how to make a grilled corn and halloumi salad, za'atar spiced chicken and no-bake chocolate cookies.

This recipe is as seasonal as it gets! Tomatoes are at their peak right now, and so is sweet and juicy corn. It couldn't be a better time to throw all these seasonal vegetables together to make a delicious salad. I added a little Middle Eastern flair to the salad by adding grilled halloumi. Halloumi is the only cheese you can grill, and once you grill it, it changes its texture and flavors completely, which goes so well with the rest of the salad. Make this super simple but super flavorful salad for your next party!

People are always asking me different ways to use my favorite seasoning of all time — za'atar. I have to say the quickest and the most efficient way of adding a ton of flavor to protein is making this za'atar marinade. Unlike other marinades that might require some time, this one just needs a good rub on your choice of protein and it's good to go. It is a perfect, simple recipe that will be your go-to summer dinner.

I recently wrote an article about the two women that influenced me into the culinary world: Teita (my grandmother) and Kivi, my family's live-in maid. Through their recipes, techniques and culinary education, I was able to find myself in the kitchen. This Lebanese version of Biscuit au Chocolat is featured in the article and truly symbolizes the childhood cookie that all kids in Lebanon grew up eating. My grandmother would make this for us and keep it in the freezer for whenever we were behaving. Give it a try — it takes just three easy steps.

