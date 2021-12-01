Here are the edible holiday gifts you can find at Aldi this month

It's the most wonderful (and tastiest) time of the year, and Aldi is dropping a ton of festive food and drink finds just in time for the holidays. After tempting us with its 2021 Advent calendar lineup (which includes the ever-popular wine calendars), the store is kicking things up a notch with a bunch of party-ready and gift-worthy treats — and TODAY Food got a sneak peak of everything that's hitting stores this month. Here are just a few of the highlights:

Festive cookie kits

Never met a Christmas cookie you didn't like? Aldi has plenty of variety in store this season, including Baker’s Corner's Christmas Jumbo Cookie Kit, which makes baking a breeze and comes with a cookie mix, mix-ins and a tinfoil pan for baking.

Baking doesn't get easier than this cookie kit. Aldi

If cookie decorating is more your speed, you and your kids can have some festive fun with Crafty Cooking Kits' Elf on the Shelf Baking Kits. The assorted kits come in several varieties like gingerbread snowflake cookies, elf sugar cookies and holiday cupcakes.

Little and big kids alike will have a blast decorating these kits. Aldi

Or, if you want to stay out of the kitchen altogether this holiday season, Specially Selected's Scottish Shortbread Cookie Tin is ready to enjoy the minute you take it home.

No need to bake — these cookies are ready to enjoy the moment you leave the store. Aldi

Easy entertaining kits

Ready, set, snack! Aldi

Party planning fact: You can never have too much food for your guests. So, whenever we're hitting up a holiday fête, we love to bring an edible host gift to show our appreciation, and Aldi has plenty of options this season, like Specially Southern's Grove Holiday Nut Pack. The snack pack comes in a sweet variety that's filled with chai-spiced almonds, honey-glazed pecans and peanut brittle, and a savory version that includes rosemary almonds, preferred nut blend and a Sicilian snack mix.

This charcuterie board kit is perfect for your favorite host. Aldi

The brand's Charcuterie Board Kit also has something for everyone with its mix of dried apricots, dates, almonds, cinnamon apple slices and dark chocolate almonds.

Tasty gifts

Home chefs will get lots of use out of this olive oil set. Aldi

Shopping for someone who has just about everything they need? Edible gifts are always a great option. This season, Aldi has a range of food gift sets that can help inspire anyone's inner chef, including a Mediterranean Extra Virgin Olive Oil Gift Set from Specially Selected that comes with three bottles of the kitchen essential and an Olive Medley Gift Jar from the brand.

Know someone who likes their food hot? This hot sauce set is right up their alley. Aldi

Anyone that likes spicy foods will also adore Desert Heat's Hot Sauce Gift Set, which comes with jalapeño, chipotle, cayenne and garlic habanero varieties.

Get ready to say "Cheers!" Aldi

Or, if you're shopping for a wine-lover, New World's Wine Cellar Gift Set comes with four varieties, including an Argentina malbec, two cabernet sauvignons and a South African chenin blanc.

Seasonal Alcohol

It wouldn't be the holiday season without a bit of gingerbread, right? Aldi

Excited to indulge in some seasonal spirits? Three Mills' Gingerbread Mulled Wine is a festive flavor that makes a perfect host gift.

This one's the cherry on top of the holiday party. Aldi

When we think of holiday flavors, cherry always comes to mind, and Aldi's holiday alcohol lineup also includes Petit Cherry Wine Specialty, another tempting treat that's described as a "blend of fine wine with rich cherry flavor and finest cream."

Notes of fruits and spices, oh my! Aldi

For those who like a bit of variety, Dancing Flame's Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon incorporates several different fruity flavors and notes of spices, plums, cloves and strawberries.

Time for a toast? Break out this bubbly Prosecco. Aldi

Last but certainly not least, Grandi Mori Prosecco has its own spot of honor on Aldi shelves and is a "light and refreshing" drink that has fine bubbles and floral and fruity elements.