Eden Grinshpan of Eden Eats is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share her recipes for a last-minute New Year's Eve party, including mini lamb burgers, mini croque monsieur sandwiches, spinach-artichoke dip bites, garlicky charred cauliflower and a festive punch. The cauliflower and lamb burgers call for some of the same ingredients, including the garlicky tahini sauce, so make a double batch to save time!

Slightly charring cauliflower gives it a wonderful flavor and the garlicky tahini and lemon chimichurri amp up the flavors even more. You can make this exact recipe with so many different vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, fennel and more. These sauces are so good, you'll want to use them on everything!

A classic croque monsieur is a dish many people are intimidated by, but it couldn’t be simpler to make. It’s basically an elevated grilled cheese — and who doesn’t love a grilled cheese?! These mini versions are perfect for entertaining.

Mini lamb burgers with garlicky tahini sauce and radish-parsley salad are great party bites. And the recipe is super adaptable. You can serve the kebabs on their own, with just the sauce, over roasted vegetables or in a pita.

This is a classic dish reinvented and it's perfect for dinner parties. The bites, which are baked in puff pastry, are incredibly easy to assemble and they're the perfect finger food during cocktail hour.

Pomegranate and Winter Citrus Punch

This punch is super easy to put together, and it's perfect for dinner parties to really wow guests.

Ingredients

1 cup pomegranate seeds

1 orange, sliced thin

1 grapefruit, sliced thin

5 cups water

3 cups pomegranate juice

2 cups orange juice

1 cup soda water

2 cups gin

1/2 cup Campari

1 bottle dry Champagne or sparkling wine

Preparation

In a bundt pan place 1/2 cup pomegranate seeds and half of the orange and grapefruit slices. Pour the water over the fruit and place in the freezer for several hours (or overnight, if you can!).

Then, remove the frozen fruit and place the ring in the bottom of a glass punch bowl. Pour the pomegranate juice, orange juice, soda water, gin, Campari and Champagne into the bowl.

Place the rest of the pomegranate seeds and citrus slices in small cups with ice and serve alongside the punch.

