Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 23, 2019, 1:35 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Elizabeth Heiskell

Make Mondays marvelous, Wednesdays wonderful and the rest of the week generally more enjoyable with delicious easy-to-make dinner recipes. Elizabeth Heiskell shows us how to make super easy, ranch-flavored chicken breasts (that her kids are obsessed with) and pasta salad with Parmesan vinaigrette.

When I tell my kids we're having chicken for dinner, they always ask if it's "the good chicken."

"Yes, the good chicken," I reply, and the celebration begins. This is the chicken breast that's gussied up and gets them excited.

This recipe uses everything in the icebox. If you have red onion, a little piece of squash or zucchini, berries, peaches, apples or one random tomato throw it in there. This is also amazing for lunchboxes the next day and delicious at room temperature.

If you like those easy weeknight recipes, you should also try these: