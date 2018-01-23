Make this three-cup chicken and veggie-packed fried rice in a matter of minutes

share tweet email

Chef and cookbook author Ching He Huang is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip up quick and easy Asian recipes that are full of flavor and can be made in minutes. She demonstrates how to prepare a vegetable-filled fried rice and a saucy stir-fried chicken with basil.

This is a classic Taiwanese recipe that is perfect for an easy and speedy supper. It’s called three-cup chicken because traditionally it uses 1 cup of soy sauce, 1 cup of rice wine and 1 cup of toasted sesame oil. I love this dish because it’s the perfect mid-week supper. It is a fuss-free recipe for a fabulous family meal that is inexpensive too.

I love fried rice because it's the perfect balance between comfort food and healthy food. This flavorful, light dish is the perfect accompaniment to Chinese main dishes but is also great as a meal on its own drizzled with chili sauce.

