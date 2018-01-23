Food

Make this three-cup chicken and veggie-packed fried rice in a matter of minutes

TODAY

Chef and cookbook author Ching He Huang is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to whip up quick and easy Asian recipes that are full of flavor and can be made in minutes. She demonstrates how to prepare a vegetable-filled fried rice and a saucy stir-fried chicken with basil.

Three-Cup Chicken
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
2
Get the recipe

This is a classic Taiwanese recipe that is perfect for an easy and speedy supper. It’s called three-cup chicken because traditionally it uses 1 cup of soy sauce, 1 cup of rice wine and 1 cup of toasted sesame oil. I love this dish because it’s the perfect mid-week supper. It is a fuss-free recipe for a fabulous family meal that is inexpensive too.

Egg, Asparagus, Corn and Shiitake Mushroom Fried Rice
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
2-4
Get the recipe

I love fried rice because it's the perfect balance between comfort food and healthy food. This flavorful, light dish is the perfect accompaniment to Chinese main dishes but is also great as a meal on its own drizzled with chili sauce.

If you like those Asian-inspired recipes, you should also try these:

Fragrant Shrimp Fried Rice
Get the recipe
Eggplant Stir-Fry
Get the recipe

More Recipes videos

More: Food Dinner On the show

TOP