Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 31, 2019, 1:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Jocelyn Delk Adams

Food blogger and baker Jocelyn Delk Adams is in the TODAY kitchen cooking up quick and easy game-day eats for Super Bowl Sunday. She shows us how to make pepperoni and cheese stuff pizza roll-ups and maple-bacon popcorn.

This is a fun twist on classic pizza but in bite sized pieces! It is a great recipe for game days or Friday nights!

The sweet and salty flavors make this the most perfect almost dessert flavored popcorn for game days.

If you like those easy Super Bowl snacks, you should also try these: