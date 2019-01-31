Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Jocelyn Delk Adams

Food blogger and baker Jocelyn Delk Adams is in the TODAY kitchen cooking up quick and easy game-day eats for Super Bowl Sunday. She shows us how to make pepperoni and cheese stuff pizza roll-ups and maple-bacon popcorn.

Get The Recipe

Easy Pizza Rolls

Jocelyn Delk Adams

This is a fun twist on classic pizza but in bite sized pieces! It is a great recipe for game days or Friday nights!

Get The Recipe

Maple-Bacon Popcorn

Jocelyn Delk Adams

The sweet and salty flavors make this the most perfect almost dessert flavored popcorn for game days.

If you like those easy Super Bowl snacks, you should also try these:

Classic Philly Cheesesteak
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Classic Philly Cheesesteak

Elizabeth Heiskell
Baked Barbecue Buffalo Wings with Alabama White Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Baked Barbecue Buffalo Wings with Alabama White Sauce

Matt Abdoo
Jocelyn Delk Adams